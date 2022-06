UPDATE: The El Paso County Sheriff's office has identified the victim as 41-year-old Cynthia Alferez. They have also charged 41-year-old Ronald Adrian Blacksmith with the murder. According to Robert Rojas, commander with the criminal investigations division of the El Paso County Sheriff's Office says Socorro PD was called out to the scene by Blacksmith. When The post Man charged with murdering 41-year-old woman in Socorro appeared first on KVIA.

SOCORRO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO