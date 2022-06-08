ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marketplace for June 8, 2022

By Mark McHugh
KIWA Marketplace is on KIWA FM 105.3 Monday through Friday from 9:00 am to 9:15 am.

Audrey Wolterstorff

Audrey Wolterstorff, age 88, passed away on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at her residence in Ocheyedan, IA. Visitation will be held on Monday, June 13, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at the First Baptist Church in Sibley, IA. Family graveside services were previously held in the Ocheyedan Township Cemetery.
OCHEYEDAN, IA
Stanley J. Vanden Berg

Stanley J. Vanden Berg, age 82, of Sheldon passed away on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Sanford Senior Care in Sheldon. A graveside service will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at East Lawn Cemetery in Sheldon with Rev. Brian Dunn officiating. Visitation with family present...
SHELDON, IA
Please Avoid Orab Field Area

Sheldon, Iowa — Work is now underway on the Turf Project at Orab Field. School officials say there are trucks entering and leaving the construction area roughly every two minutes. As a result, they ask that you avoid the northwest area of the football field and bike trail during this process.
SHELDON, IA
Gas Prices Jump. Again.

Sheldon, Iowa — Gasoline prices at the pump continue to climb, and continue to set new records for highest pump price ever. In Sheldon, the pump price for a gallon of regular unleaded jumped by a dime since Wednesday afternoon, going from $4.59 a gallon to $4.69. The average pump price state-wide is $4.70 as of Thursday morning, according to Triple-A, which is a new record high price for Iowa gasoline. That’s up from $4.38 statewide one week ago and up from $2.87 one year ago. The most expensive gas in the state is being sold in Allamakee County, in far northeast Iowa, where motorists are paying $4.89 a gallon. The cheapest gas in the state is in far southeast Iowa’s Henry County, where the average pump price is $4.47.
SHELDON, IA
Hartley Clinic Services to Transition to Spencer Hospital

Hartley, Iowa — The family medicine clinic located within Hartley’s Community Memorial Health Center will transfer operations from MercyOne to Spencer Hospital later this summer. The clinic will be named Hartley Family Care of Spencer Hospital and be managed by Spencer Hospital in collaboration with Avera Medical Group...
HARTLEY, IA
Vernon L. Ruschmann

Vernon L. Ruschmann, age 73, of Primghar, passed away on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at his residence. A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, June 17, 2022, at the United Church of Primghar with Pastor Mike Cooper officiating. Graveside service will be held at 10:15...
PRIMGHAR, IA
2022 O’Brien County Fair Royalty Selected

Primghar, Iowa — Judging for the 2022 O’Brien County Fair Royalty was held Sunday, June 5th at Grace Lutheran Church in Primghar. Candidates participated in individual and group interviews. Queen and Princess candidates include: Samantha Wilbur of Primghar, Payton Farquhar of Sutherland, Makenzie Meyer of Paullina, Madisen Fischer...
O'BRIEN COUNTY, IA
Governor Reynolds Visits NCC

Sheldon, Iowa — Iowa Governor Reynolds made a stop at Northwest Iowa Community College earlier this week to tour the recently constructed Applied Technology Building and the Diesel and Automotive labs. Some of the highlights of the tour were showcasing a few of the Accelerated Career Education (ACE) funded...
IOWA STATE
Duo Arrested On Felony Theft Charges

Sheldon, Iowa — A northwest Iowa pair have been arrested following an investigation into bogus checks that were passed on multiple occasions at a Sheldon business. According to court documents obtained by KIWA, 29-year-old Rhys Nehman of Everly, and 30-year-old Rebecca Updike of Spencer, are accused of passing checks at the Sheldon Bomgaars store totaling more than $2,700 that were written on a business account which neither Nehman or Updike were authorized to use. Police say a total of four checks were involved, which were written on four separate occasions, dating back to December of last year.
SHELDON, IA
Sioux County Deputies Seek Info On Hit & Run Crash Near Hull

Hull, Iowa — Sioux County authorities are seeking information into a hit-and-run crash that was reported Tuesday night near Hull. According to authorities, at 10:35 p.m. Tuesday, the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office investigated the hit-and-run that occurred on Hickory Avenue, three miles south of Hull. Deputies determined that...
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
Larry Korver Added to National Football Foundation Hall of Fame Ballot

IRVING, Texas – Northwestern College and National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Hall of Fame football coach Larry Korver has been placed on the 2023 National Football Foundation (NFF) Hall of Fame ballot. In his 28 seasons leading the Northwestern football program, Korver compiled a career record of 212-77-6...
ORANGE CITY, IA

