El Paso, TX

ABC-7 First Alert: Extreme heat continues along with isolated storms

By Doppler Dave Speelman
KVIA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStorms clobbered parts of El Paso Wednesday night as a surge of moisture moved from east to west during...

kvia.com

KVIA

StormTRACK Weather for Saturday June 11th

EL PASO, Texas- Hot temperatures strike the Borderland this weekend. You're going to be looking at 106 degrees in the El Paso area for Saturday and 107 on Sunday. There is a 10% chance of isolated thunderstorms as well. If it does come down it will be later in the...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

MUST SEE: ‘Gustnado’ captured in Far East El Paso

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Incredible video captured of a ‘Gustnado’ in Far East El Paso is making its rounds on social media. KTSM’s Weather Authority along with the National Weather Service has confirmed this video is real. This is the best defined gustnado recorded in El Paso from the dust swirling in the bottom […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

How to keep your pets safe during the expected 108 temps this weekend

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso has seen triple-digit weather all week. Today's high is projected to be 106, with Saturday and Sunday expected to reach 108. If you don't like the summer heat, you're probably wondering how to keep yourself cool, but Animal Services warns of the dangers of not keeping your pets cool.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Rollover crash closes portion of Loop 375

It happened around 1 p.m. when a truck rolled off the Loop into the dirt median. Fort Bliss Fire Department responded to the scene where assistance was needed to extract the driver from the truck.
KVIA

El Paso Fire water rescue team pulls body from canal

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Fire Department water rescue team members pulled a body out of a canal Friday afternoon. A report about a person in the water at Border Highway and Yarbrough turned into a recovery operation at the canal west of the Zaragoza port of entry. The...
EL PASO, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for El Paso by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 18:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-08 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: El Paso The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central El Paso County in western Texas * Until 545 PM MDT. * At 521 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Northeast El Paso, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Northeast El Paso and Franklin Mountains State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
The Buzz Adams Morning Show

Paletas Vs. Raspas: The Borderland’s Favorite Treats to Cool Off

It's getting hotter and hotter in El Paso and it's still not even summer!. As the temperatures rise outside, we here in El Paso have ways of keeping cool. Whether it be staying inside where it's nicely air conditioned or treating ourselves with a nice frozen treat. However, I think we all know that here in El Paso, we don't do basic snacks- and that includes our frozen treats!
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

EP Electric: Major transmission line damaged, repairs underway

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Friday afternoon, officials with El Paso Electric released a statement asking customers around their service area to conserve energy during the hottest portion of the day, due to repairs of a ‘major transmission line’ in Northern New Mexico. The call for conservation comes as Friday’s temperatures are expected to hover […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Woman’s body found outside Far East El Paso bar

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Socorro Police department responded at approximately 6:00 a.m. to a call reporting an unresponsive woman at Cynthia’s Cantina at 11400 Gateway East. Officers on scene concluded that a female in her 40’s was deceased   SDP was assisted by the El Paso Sheriff’s Office major Crimes Unit. They believe […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Firefighters put out house fire in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Firefighters put out a house fire in northeast El Paso Friday morning. The house fire was reported at the 5240 block of Lou Brock. No injuries were reported. Our crews noticed the house had plywood on the windows. The investigation is ongoing. Sign up...
EL PASO, TX

