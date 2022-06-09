ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Biden on issuing executive order on guns: I don’t want to emulate Trump’s abuse of the constitution

NBC News
NBC News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn his first late-night sit-down in office, President Joe Biden...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 202

Dave Gotschal
3d ago

things were alot safer with Trump and prices of gas and food would never be this high you people who voted for Biden got what you deserve don't complain you put him In office and what's worse he will be there for another two years

Reply(24)
223
Really?
2d ago

He means Obama’s abuse of executive orders that went against the Constitution and let’s not forget Biden’s that also go against the Constitution!

Reply(9)
111
jody
3d ago

Lol, is that why some of his legislative agenda got kicked back by the Supreme Court for violating the constitution? Now they are trying to undermine SCOTUS/

Reply
75
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Executive Order#Gun Control#Guns#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse
