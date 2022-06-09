Biden on issuing executive order on guns: I don’t want to emulate Trump’s abuse of the constitution
In his first late-night sit-down in office, President Joe Biden...www.nbcnews.com
In his first late-night sit-down in office, President Joe Biden...www.nbcnews.com
things were alot safer with Trump and prices of gas and food would never be this high you people who voted for Biden got what you deserve don't complain you put him In office and what's worse he will be there for another two years
He means Obama’s abuse of executive orders that went against the Constitution and let’s not forget Biden’s that also go against the Constitution!
Lol, is that why some of his legislative agenda got kicked back by the Supreme Court for violating the constitution? Now they are trying to undermine SCOTUS/
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 202