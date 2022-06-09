ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Red Sox send Angels to team-record 14th straight defeat

By GREG BEACHAM
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qtim4_0g59mar500
1 of 5

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — When the Los Angeles Angels set a new franchise record for futility, Nickelback provided the soundtrack.

In a bid to break the tension of their epic losing streak Wednesday night, the Halos sent all nine batters up to the plate to songs by the much-maligned Canadian rock band.

These Angels can only wish they had as many big hits as Nickelback, however.

Los Angeles’ losing streak reached a team-record 14 games when Bobby Dalbec drove in the only run with a double in the sixth inning for the Boston Red Sox in a 1-0 victory.

“It’s a broken record,” Angels interim manager Phil Nevin said. “We keep saying it. The effort is good. These guys really want to win a game right now, and we know what it will mean for us when we do.”

Nathan Eovaldi (4-2) pitched five innings of six-hit ball with five strikeouts in Boston’s season-high seventh consecutive victory. With their second 1-0 win in three days at the Big A, the Red Sox remained perfect in June and on their 10-game West Coast trip (6-0).

With another lifeless offensive performance and pitching that was just good enough to lose, the Angels dropped to 0-2 under Nevin, who replaced Joe Maddon on Tuesday. The Halos’ baffling skid is now longer than the previous team record set across the final 12 games of 1988 and the 1989 season opener.

“Every loss is the same,” said rookie Reid Detmers, who pitched three-hit ball into the fifth inning. “Obviously closer losses, they can be a little bit tougher, but they all hurt. We’re moving in the right direction. Clubhouse is good.”

Los Angeles was 24-13 and in first place in the AL West on May 15, but the Angels have gone 3-18 since with a simultaneous collapse of their injury-plagued lineup and their perpetually poor pitching staff.

The Halos got seven singles but were shut out for the third time in six games despite their imaginative accompaniment to the plate. The mild night was no surprise with a lineup featuring six backups, largely due to injuries. Shohei Ohtani went 1 for 4 with two strikeouts as Los Angeles’ leadoff hitter.

“Had some great pitching performances,” Nevin said. “Offensively, we just didn’t get enough guys on early.”

Matt Strahm got the final two outs for his third save, completing a stellar performance by five pitchers who didn’t walk a batter in Boston’s third shutout victory in five games.

“Another good one for them,” Boston manager Alex Cora said of his bullpen. “They’ve been throwing the ball well for a while.”

Boston didn’t have to face Mike Trout, who didn’t play after straining his groin Tuesday night. The Angels aren’t concerned about a long-term absence for their three-time AL MVP, who worked out extensively before the game.

But the Halos’ lineup is depleted with the simultaneous absences of Trout, Taylor Ward, Anthony Rendon and David Fletcher due to injuries. Luis Rengifo also went on the paternity list before the game.

Detmers had his second straight start without allowing a run. The rookie exited after Christian Arroyo’s one-out double in the fifth sent Jackie Bradley Jr. to third, but reliever Archie Bradley escaped the jam.

Boston rallied in the sixth when Alex Verdugo drew a two-out walk from Jimmy Herget (1-1) and promptly scored on a double into the right field corner by Dalbec, who also drove in two runs Tuesday night.

ALL THE RIGHT REASONS

Nevin said the Nickelback serenade wasn’t his idea, but he wasn’t mad.

“I like it,” Nevin said. “I like Nickelback. The entire game, I’ve got songs in my head I can’t stop singing.”

Detmers said the scheme “definitely threw us off a little bit, but that’s just to keep us loose, have some fun.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: Leadoff hitter and center fielder Kiké Hernández went on the 10-day injured list with a right hip flexor strain. ... SS Xander Bogaerts started and batted cleanup after after leaving Tuesday’s game late with left shoulder tightness.

Angels: Rendon (right wrist inflammation) has “made some good progress lately,” according to athletic trainer Mike Frostad. Rendon took ground balls and hit in the cage. The $245 million third baseman hasn’t played since May 26. ... Ward’s strained hamstring is “healing up pretty nicely for us,” Frostad said. The Angels hope their starting right fielder will play Tuesday against the Dodgers when he’s eligible to come off the injured list.

Ohtani (3-4, 3.99 ERA) makes his 10th mound start of the season in the series finale, facing Boston’s Nick Pivetta (5-4, 3.50). Ohtani threw seven scoreless innings at Fenway Park on May 5, allowing six hits and striking out 11.

___

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Baseball World Reacts To Umpire's Horrible Call

An umpire's job is often difficult, but they're expected to at least get clear balls and strikes correct until the robot overlords one day take over. However, home-plate umpire Ed Hickox had a baffling moment early in Thursday afternoon's game between the Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers. White...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Look: MLB Umpire Made Horrific Strike Call Today

One MLB umpire decided to make a lot of people mad on Thursday afternoon. The home plate umpire was calling balls and strikes for the Dodgers-White Sox game when Dylan Cease threw a perfect pitch over the plate. It was a strike in every strike zone, but the ump thought it was a ball.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaheim, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Sports
theScore

Cubs DFA Clint Frazier ahead of Yankee Stadium return

The Chicago Cubs designated outfielder Clint Frazier for assignment as part of a roster shuffle Friday, only a few hours before he was supposed to make his return to Yankee Stadium. Frazier joined the Cubs as a free agent in the offseason, shortly after the New York Yankees non-tendered him....
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Yankees view 1 team as biggest threat to sign Aaron Judge

The New York Yankees are a favorite to win it all this year, but they may already be scoping out the competition for the offseason. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Thursday that the Yankees view the San Francisco Giants as the biggest threat to sign All-Star outfielder Aaron Judge. The 30-year-old slugger was born in Linden, Calif. (less than 100 miles from San Francisco) and attended college at nearby Fresno State.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment. The New York Yankees have released outfield prospect, Jake Sanford, after news broke of him stealing and selling teammates’ equipment. The 24-year-old outfielder has been released from the Yankees after it was reported that he was stealing his...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Cora
Person
Joe Maddon
Person
Nathan Eovaldi
Person
Taylor Ward
Person
Phil Nevin
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Bobby Dalbec
Person
Xander Bogaerts
Person
Anthony Rendon
Person
Mike Trout
Person
Matt Strahm
Person
Nick Pivetta
Yardbarker

The Braves shake up the 40-man roster by adding a former Mariners & Yankees First Baseman

Ford is probably best known for his time with the Yankees, but he has spent time with Washington and San Fransisco as well. The Braves needed some first base depth in Gwinnett, so this move makes sense. Ford’s best season came as a rookie in 2019, clubbing 12 home runs and posting a .909 OPS over 50 games. He hasn’t shown much since, so I doubt he’s in Atlanta anytime soon.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

These 3 Yankees are projected to make the All-Star team

There is an argument to be made that the entire New York Yankees starting rotation should be considered All-Stars. However, it is unlikely that the entire group will gain enough votes to make the team. Voting for the All-Star game began on Wednesday, and given how successful the Yankees have...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Cardinals Rumors: St. Louis needs bullpen help, and fast

The St. Louis Cardinals need bullpen help, to the tune of perhaps at least two relievers. And considering the current state of their bullpen, could use it fast. After a strong start, the St. Louis Cardinals bullpen looked like it was poised to surprise. Then reality set in and it has become glaringly obvious that they need bullpen reinforcements (plural) before the trade deadline.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Angels#Red Sox Send Angels#The Los Angeles Angels#Canadian#The Boston Red Sox#The Red Sox
FanSided

Joey Gallo quote after huge comeback vs Twins proves Yankees have swagger

When even Joey Gallo is projecting confidence with the bat and at the mic, it’s clear the 2022 Yankees might have something special here. Though a wide swath of New Yorkers were distracted by the New York Rangers’ nail-biter Game 5 loss against the Tampa Bay Lightning Thursday, those who instead opted to watch the Yankees were delivered a roller coaster of emotions, Ryan Ruocco-style.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FanSided

Twins: Gio Urshela reveals mixed emotions about Yankees trade

While Gio Urshela has had plenty of time to adjust to his time with the Minnesota Twins, the trade away from the Yankees still stings. Urshela said he was initially “confused” with the Yankees decision to trade him, but got over it in a big way with the Twins, who now lead the AL Central. The deal has so far been a win-win for both teams, with Urshela and Sanchez as integral parts of a winning baseball team in Minnesota.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
markerzone.com

BRUINS' GM ALLEGEDLY PUSHED TO RETAIN CASSIDY BUT WAS OVERRULED BY CAM NEELY

The story of the week has been Bruce Cassidy's impromptu dismissal from the Boston Bruins. After 5 fairly successful, albeit not totally successful, seasons as Bruins' head coach, Cassidy is now seeking alternative employment plans. Much has been said about GM Don Sweeney & President Cam Neely & their performance as of late. Dating back to the 2015 draft, they do have quite a bit to answer for, no question.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Red Sox to select utility player Rob Refsnyder

The Red Sox are selecting the contract of utility player Rob Refsnyder, according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive. A corresponding move will be required in order to create a spot on the 40-man roster for him. Additionally, the club announced it has reinstated right-hander Hansel Robles from the IL and optioned fellow righty Phillips Valdez in a corresponding move.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Marlins targeted 1 player in team meeting

The Miami Marlins held a team meeting before they steamrolled the Washington Nationals on Tuesday, and it sounds like they had to clear the air about one player in particular. Marlins manager Don Mattingly said he called a closed-door meeting because he wanted his players to get things out in the open. Mattingly also said he would not be surprised if the team came out flat following the meeting, but the opposite happened. Miami pummeled the Nationals 12-2.
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Miguel Andujar Is Staying Professional For Now

Miguel Andujar is a guy with great potential who is getting lost in the New York Yankees system. After a hot start to his career in 2018, when he hit 27 home runs, drove in 92, and hit .297, he has been unable to find any traction in the Yankees organization, dealing with injuries and inconsistencies that have kept him off the field or down in the minors.
MLB
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

939K+
Followers
455K+
Post
426M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy