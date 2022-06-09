ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants beat Rockies in 10 on Blackmon’s fielding error

By MICHAEL WAGAMAN
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Donovan Walton scored on a fielding error by Charlie Blackmon in the 10th inning, lifting the San Francisco Giants to a 2-1 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday night.

Walton began the inning at second base and stayed there after pinch-hitter Brandon Crawford popped out. Luis González followed with a slow single to right field off Carlos Estevez (1-3) that eluded Blackmon — who had earlier thrown a runner out at the plate — as Walton rounded third, then scampered home with the winning run.

“I got Donny on second base so I know he can run,” González said. “Just trying to hit a line drive to the outfield somewhere and hopefully he scores.”

Mike Yastrzemski had three hits and Thairo Estrada added an RBI single for the Giants.

It was San Francisco’s third win in its final at-bat and fourth win in extra innings.

“I thought we were actually having good at-bats up and down the lineup most of the night,” Giants manager Gabe Kapler said. “Despite the fact that we weren’t getting a lot of hits, we weren’t scoring runs, we were having quality at-bats and attacking some pitches that we could drive. Luis’ at-bats were solid throughout the night.”

Blackmon had two hits, including the 1,500th of his career for the Rockies. Connor Joe also had two hits, extending his on-base streak to 33 games. Colorado matched a franchise record with 31 consecutive games without back-to-back wins.

Camilo Doval (1-2) retired three batters to win.

STARTING OFF

Colorado’s Antonio Senzatela had six strikeouts and allowed six hits and one run in six innings. San Francisco’s Alex Wood pitched five-hit ball over seven innings with five strikeouts.

“Super rewarding for everybody in the dugout because we knew he had that in him,” Kapler said. “There have been some challenges the third time through the order, and he was able to actually get more in the strike zone and earn the opportunity to continue to pitch.”

WEB GEMS

Blackmon caught Wilmer Flores’ fly ball in the fifth and made a perfect throw to catcher Elias Díaz, who tagged González to complete a double play in the fifth.

The Giants’ Yastrzemski followed suit and made a spectacular diving catch to rob C.J. Cron of a hit in the top of the sixth.

“When he hit it, I thought it was going to be an easy catch and (Yaz) thought the same thing,” Wood said. “It must have caught a seam or something, but it just kept running away from him. I saw him turn on the after-burners and made a great play. He does it all.”

GIANTS GET CATCHER FROM PHILS

The Giants acquired catcher Austin Wynns from the Philadelphia Phillies in exchanged for minor league pitcher Michael Plassmeyer. Wynns is a career .216 hitter with nine home runs and 30 RBIs in 115 games over three seasons with the Orioles. To make room, catcher Joey Bart was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento and IF Kevin Padlo was designated for assignment.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: OF Kris Bryant (lower back strain) has resumed swinging a bat, but there is no date set for his return.

Giants: Crawford was scratched from the lineup due to lingering tightness in his right quad. Kapler hinted that the shortstop might be held out Thursday as well.

Giants RHP Logan Webb (5-1, 3.82 ERA) had six strikeouts in seven innings when he took a no-decision against Colorado on May 18. Rockies LHP Austin Gomber (2-6, 6.54 ERA) is winless over his previous five starts and has allowed 16 earned runs over his past 6 1/3 innings.

