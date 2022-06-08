ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southampton, NY

Second Annual Jazz Fest Kicks Off

27east.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe second annual Hamptons Jazz Fest kicked off at the Southampton Arts Center (SAC) on June 3, with a performance by the Noah Preminger Quartet. The Jazz Fest was founded in 2021 as a way to support performing artists during the pandemic, made possible by an anonymous donor. The festival was...

www.27east.com

Comments / 0

Related
27east.com

Ma’s House June Resident Artist

The June resident artist at Ma’s House is Brianna L. Hernández, a Chicana artist, curator, educator, and death doula based on the Shinnecock Nation. Hernández serves as board secretary of Ma’s House and is currently the curatorial fellow at the Parrish Art Museum. Ma’s House presents...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
danspapers.com

The First-Ever Hamptons Pride Parade: Making History in 2022

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. East Hampton Village held the first-ever Hamptons Pride Parade on Saturday, June 4, and it was exuberant, simple, colorful, loving, happy, moving and inclusive — a true community turnout. There were no balloons, no alcohol, just hundreds and hundreds of smiling, joyful faces waving rainbow flags and cheering support for the LGBTQ+ community.
EAST HAMPTON, NY
TBR News Media

Port Jeff Chamber hosts anniversary ribbon cutting for the Whiskey Barrel

Members of the Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce (PJCC) joined The Whiskey Barrel for a one year anniversary ribbon cutting celebration on May 26. Located at 138 Main Street in Port Jefferson Village, the restaurant/whiskey bar offers whiskey, wine, tap beer and other spirits, and also feature a full menu. Now also open for brunch, the menu includes Bourbon Peach Cobbler French Toast, Croque Monsieur and Dirty Potatoes. Additionally they won 1st place in last year’s chowder contest during the 2021 Port Jefferson Village Harvest Festival.
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Water Mill, NY
City
Sag Harbor, NY
City
Southampton, NY
Southampton, NY
Society
City
Bridgehampton, NY
Sag Harbor, NY
Society
Bridgehampton, NY
Society
News 12

East End: Claudio's

Claudio's has been attracting locals and tourists to Greenport since the late 1800s. There is a waterfront area, a dock with a retractable roof, a bar and live music on the weekend. There is also the more laid-back Crabby Jerry's, which is on a different wharf that comes out into...
GREENPORT, NY
macaronikid.com

5 Things to Do the Week of June 11 2022 - June 18, 2022

Every week, Macaroni Kid Long Beach - Oceanside - Rockville Centre, NY shares five things to do with your kids in Long Beach and the surrounding areas over the coming week. Here is Macaroni Kid Long Beach - Oceanside - Rockville Centre, NY picks for the five things to do in Long Beach and surrounding areas with kids during Saturday, June 11, 2022 - Saturday, June 18, 2022. Click on the links for all the details! Some are fun and some are educational. Don't forget to check out all our events in the events calendar. See the full month here and if you click on a day, all the events for that day will appear below. Click on another day, same thing. It won't take you to another page. Easy Peasy.
LONG BEACH, NY
27east.com

Foodstuffs: A Night In Provence And Cowfish Turns 10

Nick & Toni’s in East Hampton will host a special wine pairing dinner on Thursday, June 9, from 6 to 9 p.m. “Une Nuit en Provence (A Night in Provence)” will feature traditional and regional French cuisine paired with wines from Provence. The five course dinner starts...
EAST HAMPTON, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Count Basie
Person
Dizzy Gillespie
Person
Victor Goines
Person
Wycliffe Gordon
Person
Conrad Herwig
Person
Kurt Rosenwinkel
Person
Charles Mingus
Person
Gil Goldstein
Person
Wynton Marsalis
Person
Noah Preminger
Person
Bobby Sanabria
longisland.com

Maker Faire Returns to Port Jeff After 2-Year Hiatus on Saturday, June 11

Port Jefferson Village will once again host Maker Faire Long Island after a two-year pause due to the pandemic. Hosted by the The Long Island Explorium - a children’s museum focused on science and engineering - the Maker Faire combines the traditional science fair with innovation, creativity, imagination, and engineering, building on the Maker movement to create something entirely new. The event is known as the “Greatest Show & Tell on Earth.”
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Merrick resident reaches 50 year as MECA member

The Merrick Estates Civic Association’s community center is the go-to spot for many families throughout Bellmore and Merrick. Amenities include a private pool, play areas, and a beach volleyball court. The MECA has been a favorite of community members for years. That includes 85-year-old Merrick native June Rosenthal who has been a MECA member since she moved to Merrick from Brooklyn 50 years ago.
MERRICK, NY
27east.com

Parrish Art Museum Names A New Director

It’s official. The Parrish Art Museum has a new director. On June 8, Parrish Board Co-Chairs Alexandra Stanton and Frederic M. Seegal, and Co-Presidents Sean Cohan and Timothy G. Davis announced that Mónica Ramírez-Montagut has been named the next director of the Parrish Art Museum, effective July 8.
WATER MILL, NY
Time Out New York

Brooklyn is getting a brand new summer festival

Brooklyn Magazine, a publication that relaunched in 2020 with a revamped focus on Brooklyn's myriad communities, is kicking off a new summer festival June 15-18 featuring homegrown art and culture—at its core, it'll be by and for Brooklynites. As part of The Brooklyn Magazine Festival, on June 17 and...
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz Music#Parrish Art Museum#Hamptons Jazz Fest#World#Latin#Wliw Fm#Lincoln Center Orchestra
Herald Community Newspapers

Blue skies, fun rides, songs and waffles

The 32nd annual Nautical Mile Festival last Saturday was an event that stimulated all the senses for the many who came out to enjoy it. It was sunny, but not hot. Breezy but gentle. Vendors were selling unique creations. There was curbside music, outdoor drama and inside dining. Wafting deliciously through the air were fragrances of corn dogs, sweet waffles, Philly cheese steaks and fried calamari.
FREEPORT, NY
Ash Jurberg

The New York rock star donating millions of dollars

Billy Joel is one of the world's most successful musicians. The New York native has had a string of hit songs and sold-out concerts around the world. But despite all his success in music, perhaps he should be more recognized for his charitable efforts, for he has given generously back to his community.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Helicopterless in the Hamptons

Well-heeled Hamptonites balked in April when pay-per-seat helicopter service Blade revealed it would be jacking up the cost of a Manhattan-to-East Hampton flight to more than $1,000 this summer. After years of mounting noise complaints from East Hamptonites over the incessant din caused by weekenders flying in on an endless...
EAST HAMPTON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Guitar
Herald Community Newspapers

Parade return marches Elmont towards new norm

The 14th annual Elmont Belmont Paul Sapienza Parade was held outdoors and without restrictions on June 4 for the first time since 2020, signaling a return to pre-pandemic norms for Elmont. The parade is named after the late Sapienza’s Bake Shop owner and Elmont leader and serves as the traditional...
ELMONT, NY
historic-structures.com

The Big Duck, Southampton New York

Built in 1930-31 on West Main Street in the Upper Mills section of Riverhead, this building, the idea of duck farmer Martin Maurer, was designed to look like the Peking ducks that were sold inside it. The location of the store on busy West Main Street provided the ideal location where motorists entering Riverhead's downtown would pass the large, 20-foot high duck. The site was also a logical place for the store, since it was on the farm where the ducks were raised. In 1937, Martin Maurer moved The Big Duck four miles to Flanders, where it occupied a prominent roadside location alongside the duck barns and marshes of Maurer's new ranch.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
27east.com

Flights of Fancy: East Hampton Airport And Blade’s Future Up In The Air

A coalition of airport users is attempting to use the courts to stop East Hampton Town’s plan to briefly shut down East Hampton Airport and then reopen it as a private-use facility with more restrictions on aircraft and flights. Meanwhile, the shared flight booking service Blade suspended its regularly scheduled seaplane trips to Sag Harbor after running afoul of the village — but has since resumed scheduled flights after agreeing to cap its number of weekly flights at last year’s level. Reporters Michael Wright and Stephen Kotz join the editors this week to discuss where both issues stand.
EAST HAMPTON, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy