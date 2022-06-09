WORTON — Kenneth Stephen Peregoy of Worton, MD, died on May 30, 2022, at Harbor Hospital in Baltimore of metastatic melanoma. Quietly, peacefully, he left this Earth surrounded by his family, who loved him beyond measure. He was 52, and since mid-February, had courageously faced his difficult diagnosis, treatment, and a cascade of setbacks, hoping to return to the life he so dearly loved with his family, friends, and colleagues.

Ken was born on February 22, 1970, in Annapolis to the late Chester Arthur Peregoy III and Anna Marie Collins Peregoy. Even though he was the youngest of five siblings, his parents dubbed him their "resident expert" during his teen years. A 1988 graduate of Broadneck High School, he attended the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and earned a Pharm. D. degree from Shenandoah University in 2000. He served his residency with Washington Hospital Center and spent his career as a pharmacist with Kent & Queen Anne's Hospital, now University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown. He is remembered for the extra care and attention he paid to patients, as well as for the mentoring he offered to young doctors.

Ken loved to teach little swimmers as well as health care professionals. He was a popular and enthusiastic coach, official, and "swim Dad" with the Shomen Swim Club. Whether he was hiking, camping, fishing, boating, or biking, he adored being outdoors with his family. When his sons were young, he loved to put them in a backpack and take them on snowshoe excursions. He added extra pedals so they could join him on tandem bike rides all over Chestertown. He volunteered with the Boy Scouts and was involved with the Coast Guard Auxiliary. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Chestertown.

Ken had a great sense of humor and could frequently be heard chuckling at life's many absurdities. No matter what he was doing, he frequently got so caught up in the moment that he was notoriously late. His family called it "Ken Time," and at times resorted to setting clocks forward to try to keep him in check—only to realize that they couldn't remember which clocks were set to the real time. Ken enjoyed being with people so much that his sons would often complain that his worst fault was that he would talk to anyone—for a really long time. No doubt there's now a logjam at heaven's gate as Ken chats it up with St. Peter.

Ken is survived by his wife, Cherylin Bennek, whom he married December 30, 1994, along with their four boys: William Steven Peregoy, Samuel Joseph Peregoy, Nathaniel Arthur Peregoy, and Charles Andrew Peregoy; and his three brothers: Bob Peregoy (Amy) of Waldorf, Chris Peregoy of Baltimore, and Jim Peregoy (Alice Cary) of Groton, MA. His sister, Susan Peregoy of Arnold, died in 2021. Survivors also include his nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, June 10, at 11 A.M. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Chestertown. A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 9, from 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00PM at Fellows, Helfenbein, and Newnam Funeral Home, 130 Speer Road Chestertown where a Christian Wake will be held at 7:30 pm. Interment will be in Chester Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Peregoy Boys Educational Fund at People's Bank, 100 Spring Ave, Chestertown, MD 21620.

