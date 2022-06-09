ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chestertown, MD

David Rowland Hill

Kent County News
Kent County News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WU6UC_0g59giYn00

CHESTERTOWN — A service will be held on Friday, June 10, 2022 at 12:00 pm at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Chestertown.

To plant a tree in memory of David Hill as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chestertown, MD
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Rowland
Person
Rowland Hill
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Kent County News

Kent County News

Kent County, MD
152
Followers
315
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Kent County News is a weekly newspaper published in Chestertown, Maryland. The paper is published once a week on Thursday.

 https://www.myeasternshoremd.com/kent_county_news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy