‘The Kardashians’: Kylie Calls Tristan The ‘Worst Person On The Planet’ After Paternity Scandal

The beginning of Tristan Thompson’s latest cheating scandal, which resulted in a paternity lawsuit, played out on the June 9 episode of The Kardashians. During a morning workout, Kim Kardashian found out about the 2021 lawsuit, where Tristan admitted to having sexual intercourse with another woman (Maralee Nichols). She was frantically trying to get in touch with Khloe Kardashian, who wasn’t awake yet.

As Kim tried to come to terms with what she was reading, Kylie Jenner called her, in shock. “You’re lying,” Kylie said on the phone. “No I’m not f***ing lying,” Kim responded. “I’m like shaking for her. My soul dies for her.” Kim then pulled up Tristan’s declaration in the lawsuit, as Kylie lamented, “Is Tristan, like, the worst person on the planet?” After all, this was not the first time Tristan had been caught cheating on Khloe in a very public way.

Kylie Jenner blasted Tristan Thompson on ‘The Kardashians.’ (Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Miguel Gutierrez/EPA/Shutterstock)

“I’m filming right now, but this is what always happens with us. I’m always filming when this s*** happens,” Kim said. “Let me read this to you. This is paperwork that HE’S filed that says, ‘The only time I had sexual intercourse with petitioner, which is the girl, was in March 2021 in Houston, Texas. Petitioner claims she is pregnant with my child and due Dec. 3, however, petitioner does not recall when I had sexual intercourse with her. Therefore, I do not know if the claims that I’m the father of the child are supported by facts.’ So he’s saying he slept with her.”

Kim then merged Kourtney Kardashian into the call, and Kylie pointed out that the woman, Maralee, was due to give birth on that very day. “Yes, today is the date,” Kim confirmed. “He’s asking for a paternity test and admitting her had sex with her! Khloe threw him his 30th birthday! So he went home from the 30th birthday, went to Houston to play on the road — we can check his schedule — and then he slept with this girl. I just sent this to him and said, ‘Does Khloe know about this?’ She’s not answering. She has no idea.”

Khloe and Tristan take True to gymnastics before his cheating scandal. (Broadimage/Shutterstock)

Kourtney slammed Tristan for his “never-ending betrayal,” and Kim was near tears as she added, “This is the biggest sign. The whole thing that’s so sad is she wants a baby boy, and now this girl’s having a baby boy? A f***ing random he sleeps with on one night? F*** him, I was so team him.” All three women agreed that Khloe does not deserve this, and Kylie insisted that this has to be her “final sign” to end things with Tristan.

Finally, Khloe called Kim back, and was completely unaware that any of this was going on. “What the f*** is this?” she asked, when Kim directed her to the messages she had sent her about the situation. The episode ended there, and is set to be continued next week. As fans know, though, it was eventually confirmed that Tristan did father Maralee’s baby. He and Khloe continue to co-parent, but have not gotten back together.