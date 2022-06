The NBA Finals have given us basketball fans many incredible performances. For example, Game 1 in this year's Finals gave us one heck of a finish. The Golden State Warriors were cruising past the Boston Celtics, up 15 late in the third quarter. Then, the Celtics went on a tear; they outscored the Warriors 40-16 in the fourth to win 120-108.

BOSTON, MA ・ 17 HOURS AGO