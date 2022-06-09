EPPD investigating shooting in Central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – The El Paso Police Department (EPPD) is investigating a shooting in Central El Paso that left one person with serious injuries.
EPPD officials say the shooting happened Wednesday night, along the 3800 block of Manchester, shortly after 9 p.m.
No other details, other than the unnamed victim was taken to a local hospital with life threatening injures, have been released by police officials.
There is no word on a suspect or if anyone is in custody.
As this is an ongoing investigation, look for updates here on KTSM.com and during KTSM 9 News Today, starting at 5 a.m.
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .
- EP Electric: Major transmission line damaged, repairs underway
- Youth Biz Academy hosts first Children Business Fair in El Paso
- Ginni Thomas emailed 29 Arizona lawmakers to help reverse Biden’s win, report says
- A woman’s body was found outside Far East El Paso bar
- US military confirms its first case of monkeypox
- 3 injured in shooting at Eastridge Mall in Gastonia: Police
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.
Comments / 2