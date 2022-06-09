ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

EPPD investigating shooting in Central El Paso

By Chris Babcock
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – The El Paso Police Department (EPPD) is investigating a shooting in Central El Paso that left one person with serious injuries.

EPPD officials say the shooting happened Wednesday night, along the 3800 block of Manchester, shortly after 9 p.m.

No other details, other than the unnamed victim was taken to a local hospital with life threatening injures, have been released by police officials.

There is no word on a suspect or if anyone is in custody.

As this is an ongoing investigation, look for updates here on KTSM.com and during KTSM 9 News Today, starting at 5 a.m.

  Photos/Videos by Martin Martinez -KTSM Photojournalist
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jyPma_0g59aZmO00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iGGkT_0g59aZmO00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0izssn_0g59aZmO00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MNLPy_0g59aZmO00
Photos/Videos by Martin Martinez -KTSM Photojournalist

