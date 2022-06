PHOENIX — The Valley is heating up again!. Highs will top out between 105 and 107 degrees today before soaring above 110 again on Thursday. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect Thursday for the entire Phoenix metro area and most of southern Arizona. Much of Yavapai and Gila counties, as well as the lower elevations of the Grand Canyon, are also under the warning.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 11 HOURS AGO