Bacon opposes raising purchase age for AR-15 style rifles and more
By Joe Jordan
News Channel Nebraska
3 days ago
On a day when a Texas fourth grader was telling lawmakers on Capitol Hill how she covered herself with a classmate’s blood and played dead as 19 other children and two teachers were shot to death with an AR-15 style rifle, Congressman Don Bacon voted against raising the purchase age of...
More numbers from Iowa's primary election Tuesday. We now know the final two candidates heading to the November ballot for a Nebraska state senate seat. One of the most closely watched races tonight will be the one for U.S. Senate. Millard woman appointed to open senate seat. Updated: Jun. 7,...
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An hour after the initial presentation from the House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, Nebraska Congressman Don Bacon was tweeting — but not about the insurrection. Rather, he was calling out President Biden and “major media” for what he...
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two of the area’s Congressional representatives issued statements following Wednesday’s vote on the gun bill brought forth by Democrats. HR-7910, known as the “Protecting Our Kids Act,” passed 223-204 mostly along party lines following testimony from recent shooting victims and family members including 11-year-old Miah Cerrillo, who covered herself with a dead classmate’s blood to avoid being shot at the Uvalde elementary school on May 24.
WASHINGTON — Iowa’s delegation in the U.S. House has voted along party lines on new gun regulations, like raising the age to buy AR-15 style rifles from 18 to 21. Democratic Congresswoman Cindy Axne of West Des Moines called it “common sense, comprehensive legislation that will help curb the gun violence epidemic.” The three Iowa Republicans in the U.S. House voted no. Congresswoman Ashley Hinson, a Republican from Marion, said the bill Democrats proposed was unconstitutional.
FILE - In this Jan. 23, 2019 file photo, Deidre DeJear speaks during a news conference at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. On Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, the voting rights advocate announced she will seek the state's governorship in 2022. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) DES MOINES, IA (Radio Iowa) Deidre...
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst and several other lawmakers announced a bipartisan effort to control Iranian tensions. The DEFEND Act would require the Department of Defense to work with Jordan, Egypt, and other Middle Eastern countries to create a coordinated defense system in the region. This is in response to Iran boosting production of enriched uranium in an effort to grow its nuclear program.
Des Moines, IA- Protest marches are planned in a half-dozen Iowa cities this weekend on gun-related legislation. Radio Iowa reports that The rallies are being organized by the nonprofit, youth-focused group March for Our Lives Iowa. One of the group’s leaders says they want to generate opposition to a pro-gun...
(Cedar Rapids, IA) — U-S Senator Joni Ernst spent this (Friday) morning talking with Iowa farmers about fertilizer. State agriculture officials were also part of the roundtable discussion at a meeting in Cedar Rapids. Ernst was told in some instances the prices for fertilizer have increased by 300-percent over the last year. The Iowa Republican sent a letter to U-S Trade Representative Katherine Tai last week urging for affordable and accessible inputs for American farmers and agriculture producers. Senator Chuck Grassley co-signed the letter.
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Sioux City man who promised to behead President Joe Biden and predicted “blood in the streets” has pleaded guilty to a single charge and faces up to six months in prison for his involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
The 2022 session of the Iowa Legislature had a mean streak. On the session’s first day, Senate President Jake Chapman, a Republican from Adel, declared that public schools and the media have a “sinister agenda” aimed at harming children. With that began a session where many majority Republicans and GOP Gov. Kim Reynolds assailed public education. Chapman even proposed legislation that would have made teachers and school staff into criminals for making books he dubbed obscene available in libraries.
BEATRICE, Neb. -- New court documents from State Senator Julie Slama's attorneys accuse Charles Herbster's team of dragging its feet when it comes to turning over documents. Slama says Herbster groped her three years ago. He says it never happened and is suing her for defamation, while she counter-sues. Slama's...
Abortion-rights opponents are inching closer to a filibuster-proof super-majority in the Nebraska Legislature that would let them outlaw abortion if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns its landmark legalization ruling, as it appears poised to do.
(Washington, DC) -- A Hollywood actor who is a native of Uvalde, Texas -- and a gun owner -- met with Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley to talk about ways to prevent future mass shootings. Grassley says Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves met with him in his Senate office Tuesday, and that McConaughey wanted to know more about Grassley’s bill that would have the Secret Service Threat Assessment Center advise schools on how to recognize the warning signs of student behavior that might turn deadly. Grassley told him the bill is being held up by New Jersey Democrat Cory Booker, to which he says McConaughey “took a real interest” in that and said “he was going to have a conversation” with him about it. In a speech at the White House Tuesday, McConaughey expressed support for raising the age for buying A-R-15-style assault rifles from 18 to 21.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nearly four months after passing the Fairness Ordinance, the Lincoln City Council will vote on whether to rescind it at Monday’s meeting. It’s being brought forward by council member Richard Meginnis. “It needs to be brought forward this summer to get rid of the...
A troubled Iowa center for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities failed to monitor the fluid intake of a 30-year-old resident who died in February due to dehydration, state inspectors said in a report. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals has fined the Glenwood Resource Center $10,000 after inspectors...
LINCOLN — The mistaken distribution of millions of dollars of “in lieu of taxes” by the Douglas County Treasurer’s Office is causing some budget headaches in the state’s largest county. Douglas County Board members P.J. Morgan and Mike Friend, who serve on the county budget committee, said the county is facing a shortfall of about […]
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota voters are in no mood to make it more difficult to pass ballot measures that raise taxes or cost significant state funds. Amendment C, which would have placed a 60 percent vote on citizen-initiated ballot measures failed on a 68 to 32 percent vote, according to the Associated Press. Ballots are still being counted but the gap is wide enough for the AP to be confident to call it.
Four Republican state lawmakers lost their primary races Tuesday night after Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds endorsed their opponents. All four incumbents opposed the governor’s bill to create state-funded scholarships for private school expenses. This was the second year in a row the Iowa House didn’t have enough votes to...
