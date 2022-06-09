ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

CS is about to face financial woes

Bryan College Station Eagle
 3 days ago

On May 20, Councilman John Crompton gave the city of College Station an acknowledgement that this is his last term on the city council. For his service and honorable conduct, he should be recognized and thanked. However, he also gave us a warning — a warning I shared with...

theeagle.com

KWTX

Rising gas prices taking a toll on Central Texas businesses

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Gas prices hit another record high Friday across the state and in Central Texas. “A year ago in Waco, gas was $2.71 a gallon on average,” Daniel Armbruster, AAA spokesperson, said. “Can you imagine that?”. Gas prices across Central Texas are now averaging more than...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco considers apartment inspection program

In Waco it is on renters to report code violations their landlords are leaving unaddressed, but that could change under a multifamily registration and inspection program the Waco City Council is considering. The city’s code enforcement program is based on responding to complaints, but city staff presented a plan during...
WACO, TX
KCEN

Planned North Killeen grocery store development falls through

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen has been working to bring a grocery store option to the intersection of North 38th Street and East Rancier Avenue since before October of last year, but those plans fell through. The Killeen Economic Development Corporation (KEDC) and Killeen Chamber of Commerce...
KILLEEN, TX
KAGS

Local Bryan business starting new chapter

BRYAN, Texas — Businesses across the country are facing problems with people looking for work. Local business owners, Maggie Ruiz, and Lindsey Terry said they’ve taken on the challenge of opening a new business. Maggie Ruiz and Lindsey Terry are co-owners of Whimsy and Wild Emporium. “We realized...
BRYAN, TX
defendernetwork.com

Harris County Attorney wins lawsuit against cement

Harris County Attorney Christian D. Menefee, along with the Attorney General of Texas, resolved an environmental enforcement action against Sesco Cement, Corp. for violations of state environmental laws at a cement packaging and distribution facility in East Harris County. Sesco agreed to pay $480,000 in civil penalties, pay the County’s...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
wtaw.com

Bryan ISD School Board Members Continue Outsourcing Substitute Educators

For the third straight year, Bryan ISD will be outsourcing the hiring of substitute educators. Human resources director Carol Cune told the school board this week the district spent almost $2 million dollars for the subs, and another $540,000 to the third party company to cover payroll taxes and associated costs, along with the company’s overhead.
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Costco to open Aug. 4 in College Station

Costco Wholesale is putting the finishing touches on its College Station location along Texas 6 in Midtown and is now hiring employees before the store’s opening on Aug. 4. “It’s really exciting to see how excited the community is to have us and we’re just as excited to be part of it,” said Kiley Fitzpatrick, general manager of the College Station Costco. “It’s just a really nice little town and I know we have a lot of managers that are excited to move here.”
COLLEGE STATION, TX
fox44news.com

McLennan County bans certain fireworks due to drought

McLennan County (FOX 44) — McLennan County Judge Scott Felton announced Friday that certain fireworks are prohibited in the county’s unincorporated areas. The order was approved by the Commissioners Court on Tuesday, and expires on the date the Texas Forest Service determines drought conditions no longer exists in the county or on midnight of July 4, 2022, whichever is earlier.
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
WacoTrib.com

Naomi House to welcome asylum seekers in Waco

A welcome mat in Waco planned for families seeking asylum at the border has four walls, a roof and occupants with open arms. It also has a name, Naomi House, and a mission drawn from the same Bible as its name. DaySpring Baptist Church members behind its creation see it...
WACO, TX
Click2Houston.com

Feds warn that Uvalde massacre, impending abortion ruling and midterm elections could spur more acts of violence

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The Department of Homeland Security has issued a warning about a potential increase in extremist violence fueled by recent mass shootings, including the massacre in Uvalde last month; an expected Supreme Court ruling on abortion rights; and November’s midterm elections.
UVALDE, TX
KCEN

Bank 'jugging', how you can avoid being a victim

TEMPLE, Texas — Jugging isn't just something the kids are saying, it's a real crime happening right here in Central Texas. "Jugging is something that's come up in the law enforcement community within the past several years," Temple Police Department Corporal Casey Sheppard said. "It's a term that actually originated out of the Houston area."
TEMPLE, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

2 Bedroom Home in College Station - $519,000

This stunning Caldwell Home is located in The Villas, an intimate gated enclave of semi-custom patio homes in Mission Ranch, an ever-growing community located in the heart of Aggieland, and a very short drive from Kyle Field. This astounding 2-Bedroom, Study, 2 Bathroom New Construction Home features the amenities and versatility that you are looking for! When you walk through the front door of this home, you instantly notice the large open floor plan with vaulted ceiling and a beautiful, spacious kitchen with oversized island & stainless steel appliances. The thoughtful floor plan includes access to the laundry room from the Master Closet & provides a second entry from the mud room. It just feels like "home" and features high-end finishes. The home also features an owner's suite that boasts dual vanities and a luxurious shower. When you venture outside you can enjoy the beautiful back yard from the comfort of your covered back porch. All Caldwell Homes are rated diamond level for energy efficiency. With open-cell spray foam insulation and third party testing for energy efficiency, including thermal testing on all homes to check for "hot spots", this lucky homeowner will be blessed with guaranteed low utility costs! The community features a lake, walking trails, a pool and pickle ball courts as well as HOA sponsored events so you can get to know your neighbors and enjoy the community to it's fullest.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
fox44news.com

Inmate transportation program to restart Monday with changes

Leon County (FOX 44) — The Texas Department of Criminal Justice says inmate transportation will restart Monday, June 13th. TDCJ paused the program after Gonzalo Lopez escaped during a trip from Gatesville to Huntsville on May 24th. His escape resulted in the murder of five people who were members of a family from Tomball.
HUNTSVILLE, TX

