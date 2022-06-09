Jake Cronenworth drives in five as Padres pound Mets

Jake Cronenworth had a three-run homer and a two-run double and the top three hitters in the Padres’ lineup combined for seven hits and 10 RBIs as San Diego routed the visiting New York Mets 13-2 in the rubber match of a three-game series on Wednesday.

The Mets were without first baseman Pete Alonso and right fielder Starling Marte, with both listed as day-to-day after leaving the Tuesday game due to injuries. Alonso was hit by a pitch on his right hand, and Marte exited with a quad strain.

Every hitter in the San Diego starting lineup had at least one hit, led by Cronenworth, who produced three hits and three runs.

Padres starter Sean Manaea (3-3) held the Mets to one infield hit through the first six innings before New York scored twice after San Diego built an 11-0 lead. Manaea allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits and three walks in seven innings. He struck out three.

The Padres jumped on Mets starter Chris Bassitt (4-4) for seven runs (six earned) on seven hits and two walks with six strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings. He fanned six.

The Mets lost a series for just the third time this season.

San Diego took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on a two-out RBI single by Nomar Mazara.

The Padres doubled the lead in the third when Manny Machado followed a Cronenworth single with a RBI double. They scored five times in the fourth on a two-run single by Jurickson Profar, a two-run double by Cronenworth and Machado’s second RBI double.

The Padres scored four more in the fifth after reliever Stephan Nogosek retired the first two hitters in the inning. Cronenworth followed a RBI double by Profar with a three-run homer.

San Diego leadoff man Profar went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk, three runs and three RBIs. No. 2 hitter Cronenworth went 3-for-4 with a walk, three runs and five RBIs. No. 3 hitter Machado was 2-for-4 with the pair of RBI doubles.

The Padres finished with 15 hits. The Mets managed five hits after they were limited to two hits in a 7-0 loss on Tuesday. New York won the series opener 11-5 on Monday.

