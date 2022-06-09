ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

These Are the Best Moments of the 2022 TIME100 Gala

By Raisa Bruner
TIME
TIME
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uGICn_0g59UWhR00

Has Bill Gates ever tried boba tea?

That was the question posed to the billionaire tech mogul and philanthropist on Tuesday night at New York City’s Jazz at Lincoln Center by actor Simu Liu. Liu, the host of the 2022 TIME100 Gala, and an honoree on the TIME100 list himself, Liu approached Gates in front of 200-plus guests to gauge his interest in the specialty beverage after he’d finished dinner. “This is the best boba we could find in a three-block radius,” he joked, before offering him a drink. “Don’t forget to chew!”

Read more: See the Best Photos From the 2022 TIME100 Gala

It was one of the evening’s lighter moments. Returning after two years on pause, the TIME100 Gala is TIME’s annual celebration of the TIME100 list of the world’s most influential people, released this year on May 23. The Gala brought together many of the notable names on the list, from actors Zendaya, Andrew Garfield, and Amanda Seyfried to directors Taika Waititi and Quinta Brunson, activists including Brazil’s Sonia Guajajara and India’s Karuna Nundy, and scientists like the sequencers on the Human Genome Project and the brain behind the James Webb Space Telescope, Gregory Robinson. Perhaps the most notable moment: a ten-minute recorded video address from President Volodymyr Zelensky, who shared his thoughts on everything from the duties of fellow influential people to the duress of his country, comparing the current war to COVID-19 and calling it “COVID-22.”

TIME CEO and editor in chief Edward Felsenthal had set the tone earlier in the night, reminding the audience that the Gala wasn’t just a party, but also an opportunity. “Tonight is about honoring superheroes: superheroes across every field. Artists and athletes, icons and innovators, leaders of companies, countries, and movements. People who are blasting through closed doors and holding them open for others,” he said. “The TIME100 is a list of individuals, but true influence comes from how we as individuals stir our fellow humans to action.”

Read more: How We Chose the 2022 TIME100

Country star Miranda Lambert kicked off the event with a two-song set. And the night provided a unique chance for leaders across industries to mingle and hear from one another. Early in the evening, Salesforce chair and co-CEO and TIME owner and co-chair Marc Benioff helped honor former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords, the subject of a new TIME Studios documentary on the effects of gun violence, her advocacy, and her road to recovery after an assassination attempt in 2011. He noted she was also celebrating her birthday, and led the room in singing a heartfelt “Happy Birthday” to a smiling Giffords, who seemed genuinely touched.

Ariana DeBose, the triple-threat Oscar winner, shared an eloquent toast to the LGBTQIA+ community and the power of future generations. Quinta Brunson, meanwhile, shouted out all her favorite teachers. Questlove—introduced by his friend Dwyane Wade —elicited titters with his gesture to Josh Wardle , a fellow TIME100 list member, who created the game Wordle and helped bring him some levity in a dark time. Sevgil Musaieva, editor of Ukrainskya Pravda, spoke to the importance of certain words, like the simple texts we receive to confirm all is well, in a poignant speech honoring the experience of her fellow Ukrainians. Meanwhile, Indian women’s rights lawyer Karuna Nundy emphasized how patriarchal courts have enabled violence against women to continue unchecked.

To close things out Mary J. Blige lifted the energy with a set of songs that brought the audience to its feet. “Let’s have a little party here,” she said. Guests like Taika Waititi, Andrew Garfield, and Tarana Burke were spotted happily dancing to “Family Affair” as an amiable, energetic Blige joked about her allergies and asked her musicians to do exactly as she said.

Read more: Mary J. Blige Brings TIME100 Gala Guests to Their Feet

Afterward, guests mingled in a foyer sipping champagne: there was Wade chatting with Brunson and Liu; maybe they were discussing Liu’s earlier joke that he and Wade could co-star in a buddy comedy. In another corner, authors Cathy Park Hong and Colson Whitehead mingled near artist Maya Lin and Waititi. Amazon labor organizers Chris Smalls and Derrick Palmer posed for a photo with writer and activist Ijeoma Oluo. Succession ‘s Jeremy Strong meandered through the crowd, stopping to reflect on the Ukrainian president’s address to the group. “I don’t know if I feel quite worthy of weighing in on that,” he said. “I’ll just say that it was incredible to be in this room, and I feel really humbled to be in this room with all these extraordinary people, him being one of them. I loved hearing what he had to say.”

Read more: Zelensky: The World’s Most Influential People Should Be Using Their Influence to Defend Freedom

Every year, the TIME100 Gala brings together icons, leaders, change-makers, and celebrities from across industries and nations for one lively evening of meaningful dialogue and celebration. This year’s Gala featured live performances from Miranda Lambert and Mary J. Blige , two honorees on the 2022 TIME100 list. Further attendees from this year’s list included musicians Jazmine Sullivan and Jon Batiste, athlete Eileen Gu , and activist Nadine Smith, along with honorees from years past like J Balvin who were not able to attend a Gala during COVID-19.

On June 12, TIME is teaming up with ABC to bring viewers inside the exclusive TIME100 Gala for the first time with a special television event. “TIME100: The World’s Most Influential People” airs Sunday, June 12 at 8:00 p.m. EDT on ABC, featuring host Simu Liu , director Quinta Brunson, Ukrainian journalist Sevgil Musaieva, and more.

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Mary J. Blige Receives Icon Award From Janet Jackson at 2022 BBMAs — Watch

Click here to read the full article. Mary J. Blige‘s icon status was made official at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. The Power Book II: Ghost star was honored with the BBMAs’ coveted Icon Award during Sunday’s ceremony on NBC. And who better to receive such a title? Blige boasts an incredible 10-for-10 record at the BBMAs, having won every trophy for which she has ever been nominated, including Female Artist of the Year in 2006. “The way the world is now, I think people think icons are born that way, that they become a legend overnight,” Blige began. “But that is definitely...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

The Standout Fashion Moments From the 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards

Click here to read the full article. The 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards took place Sunday night in Los Angeles, celebrating the year’s biggest moments in movies and TV and bringing together some of today’s biggest celebrities. The awards show was hosted by actress Vanessa Hudgens, who incorporated several outfit changes into her hosting duties with looks from Vera Wang, Valentino, Versace and others. Hudgens started off the night by walking the red carpet in a custom Vera Wang royal blue gown that had a draped effect and lengthy train. Later on-stage, she wore other looks like a puff sleeve,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Zendaya Wears Vintage Bob Mackie at Time 100 Gala

Click here to read the full article. Zendaya has had another memorable red carpet moment. The Emmy-winning actress made her latest striking fashion moment at Wednesday night’s Time 100 Gala in New York, where she walked the red carpet wearing a vintage Bob Mackie gown. Zendaya’s gown came from Mackie’s fall 1998 collection and consisted of panels in varying shades of teal, turquoise and black and a pointed bustier top. The look was styled by Zendaya’s longtime stylist, Law Roach.More from WWDPhotos from the Time 100 GalaPhotos of Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour FashionPhotos From the 2022 MTV Movie & TV...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Entertainment
HollywoodLife

Janet Jackson Makes Surprise Appearance At BMMAs To Present Icon Award To Mary J. Blige

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards were star-studded this year — and this one moment got everyone talking: Janet Jackson made a surprise appearance to present the Icon Award to her friend Mary J. Blige! The “Feedback” singer wore a deconstructed tuxedo look by Thom Browne, consisting of a tie, cropped jacket and skirt. Janet herself took home the Icon Award in 2018. Notably, the award has only been given out 11 times.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Quinta Brunson
Person
Gabby Giffords
Person
Colson Whitehead
Person
Miranda Lambert
Person
Edward Felsenthal
Person
Karuna Nundy
Person
Blige
Person
Questlove
Person
Taika Waititi
Person
Zendaya
Person
Dwyane Wade
Person
Ariana Debose
Person
Andrew Garfield
shefinds

Jennifer Lopez Is Truly Giving Everything In This Plunging Blouse–We’re Speechless!

Jennifer Lopez continually blesses her 208 million Instagram followers with a plethora of outfit footage and inspiration, and we’ll forever be in awe of her effortlessly stunning style. With that said, let’s all fawn over her latest post— one in which the “On The Floor” hitmaker, 52, is seen rocking a flowy, white silk blouse that features a plunging neckline, paired with metallic silver trousers. The radiant, shimmery look is perfect for spring, and JLo took the opportunity to promote her beauty brand while posing for a gorgeous set of mirror selfies.
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

The Reason Behind Michael And Lori’s Reported Breakup Is So Tough

I wish I could say it ain’t so, but it looks like Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey’s romance is really over after more than a year of dating. Though the duo has stayed silent on reports of a breakup, Lori scrubbed her Instagram of any sign of Michael. (I’m personally hoping that the photos are just archived and not lost forever, but I digress.) Following the split rumors, sources shared the reason behind Michael and Lori’s reported breakup, and it’s a toughie. (Elite Daily reached out to reps for Michael and Lori for comment on the reported breakup, but did not hear back in time for publication.)
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
d1softballnews.com

Zoë Kravitz Gets Canceled For Flirting With Jaden Smith When He Was Underage – CINEMABLEND

After Zoë Kravitz gave her opinion on the 2022 Oscars controversy, the fandom went over her and reminded her of something not so pleasant in her career. The whole world weighed in on the 2022 Oscars stage violence at the hands of Will Smith and Chris Rock, after the comedian made a joke about the physical appearance of Jada Pinkett Smith, companion of the protagonist of King Richard: A winning family for several years.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lincoln Center#The Human Genome Project
The Independent

‘This is the worst idea in the world’: Jennifer Lopez documentary shows she was livid about sharing halftime show with Shakira

In the new documentary Halftime, Jennifer Lopez is shown to be furious over having to split her Super Bowl half time performance with Shakira in 2021.Lopez’s Netflix documentary premiered this week at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York. The title of the film, which delves into the singer and actor’s life and career, is a reference to both the 52-year-old’s age and her 2021 performance.In it, Lopez is shown to be upset with NFL executives over the decision to book two artists for a show that usually only has one.“We have six f***ing minutes,” she can be heard...
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Nick Cannon & Chris Brown Croon Their Way Through "I Do"

After promoting this one heavily, Nick Cannon's Raw N B: The Explicit Tape has arrived. It was early this morning (May 20) when the media mogul added another record to his growing list of music releases and this time, he focused heavily on R&B slow jams. There was a wide array of topics covered from sex to relationships to heartbreak, and in true Nick Cannon style, he brought out a few heavy-hitters to help him round things out. He added names like Ty Dolla $ign, K. Michelle, Brandy, Jacquees, Rick Ross, and more.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
India
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TIME

TIME

64K+
Followers
7K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and current events from around the globe.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy