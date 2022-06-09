Dayton to host primary election

The city of Dayton will host a primary election Tuesday, Aug. 9 to narrow down the number of candidates running on the 2022 General Election ballot. This year’s general election is Tuesday, Nov. 8.

The filing period for the 2022 General Election ended May 31.

The there are four City Council seats up for election this year. They include:

• Special election for a council seat with the term ending 2024, which is currently held on an interim basis by David Fashant.

Those who have filed for this seat are Dave Pikal, Matt Trost and Bryce Wisnewski.

• Mayor seat with term ending 2024 — Dennis Fisher currently holds this seat.

Those who have filed are Fisher and Julie Gustafson.

• Council members (two seats up) with terms ending 2026 — current seats held by Julie Gustafson and Scott Salonek.

Those who have filed for a chance at one of the two seats are Darren Browen, David Fashant, Jesse Huff-Larson, Ryan Maltzen and Salonek.

“The mayor seat will not be on the primary ballot,” Dayton City Clerk Amy Benting said. “The council seats (choose two) and the special election seat will be on the primary ballot.”

Absentee voting begins June 24 and ends Aug. 8

Check the paper closer to Aug. 9 for information on those candidates appearing on the primary election ballot.

Election judges sought

The city is also in need of election judges for the primary and general elections.

Benting said there are shifts available throughout the election days, from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. or 2 to 10 p.m.

Election judges open and close the polls, are responsible for all election materials, ensure qualified voters vote only once, distribute ballots, help voters requiring assistance, register new voters, obtain results after the polls close, and certify the precinct election results.

Those interested must be at least 18 years old, a resident of Minnesota for at least 20 days, and a citizen of the United States. They cannot be a spouse, parent, child, sibling of a candidate or related to another election judge in the same precinct. They also cannot be a candidate for the election in which you are serving as a judge.

Election judges and absentee voting judges are paid $10 an hour. Head judges are paid $12 an hour.

People can serve anywhere in the state as an election judge, not just within the city they live in, according to Benting.

To become an election judge, those interested must fill out an application and survey on the city’s website at cityofdaytonmn.com under elections. Once completed, return both forms to abenting@cityofdaytonmn.com

The following is a tentative timeline for the Aug. 9 Primary Election.

• After completing an application, the next steps will be emailed in June. All election judge correspondence will be sent via email, so people must include an email address on their application that can be monitored.

• Thursday, June 30, is the deadline for city election judge applications.

• Complete a paid two-hour training to serve as an election judge and an additional hour of training if going to serve as a head judge. The head judge is also required to work all day.

• In-person training sessions would be held in July, the dates to choose from will be July 26, 27, or 28, with a few different time slots to choose from, including some evening options.

• Precinct assignments would be emailed in late July once all training sessions have been completed.

Additional information about the 2022 General Election would not be emailed until September.

For any questions regarding becoming an election judge, contact Benting at 763-421-1791.