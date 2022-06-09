Plans for second fire station move ahead in Rogers

The Rogers City Council on May 24 began planning ahead for Fire Station 2 and expansion of the Police Department.

The council approved a $430,200 professional services agreement with World Architects and Engineers, one of four consulting firms responding to requests for bids.

“We’ve been talking about a second fire station for eight years,” Councilor Bruce Gorecki said. “It’s at the top of the list to finally get it done. It’s a big number, but if we keep pushing it down the road it’s not going to change. Let’s just finally get this thing done.”

Fire Chief Brad Feist said response time from the city’s firefighters would be improved with a second fire station. Rogers received 692 fire calls in 2021, according to Feist. “As the community grows, we need to improve our response time,” he said.

He noted that Rogers also covers fire calls from Otsego and Corcoran. Corcoran accounted for 81 of last year’s calls, and 59 calls came from Otsego, he said.

“Rogers has had a lot of residential growth, and Otsego is growing rapidly,” Feist said. “We’re now on pace for more than 692 calls if we continue at the rate we’re going.”

The council unanimously approved the agreement for police department expansion and renovation. Mayor Rick Ihli cast the dissenting vote for the professional services agreement for Fire Station 2.

Contract for driving range demolition

The council also approved a $2 million contract with New Look Contracting for demolition of the city’s driving range. Terra Construction is serving as the city’s construction manager.

“We’ve all heard numerous times what an eyesore that property is,” Ihli said.

Police Department personnel

The council approved hiring Lisa Carlson as a records management technician/executive assistant for the Rogers Police Department, effective June 27.

Carlson, one of 38 applicants for the job, has worked in public safety for six years, according to Police Chief Dan Wills. A resident of Rogers, she has a degree in criminal justice and has experience in working as a TSA agent for the MSP airport, working for the Minnetonka Police Department, and most recently working as a records specialist at Metro Transit Police Department.

As a result of the resignation of Rogers Police Sgt. Steve Sarazin, effective May 30, the council authorized conducting a sergeant promotion process, and also approved backfilling other positions that may be created depending on who is selected sergeant.

Purchase agreement for 12905 Main Street

Under correspondence and reports, items not discussed at the council meeting, was a $260,000 purchase agreement for property at 12905 Main Street sold by the city of Rogers to AS&W Rental Properties LLC. The closing on the purchase, signed by city officials on May 10, is set for July 29.