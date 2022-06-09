ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogers, MN

Plans for second fire station move ahead in Rogers

By By Sue Webber Contributing Writer
Press & News
Press & News
 3 days ago

The Rogers City Council on May 24 began planning ahead for Fire Station 2 and expansion of the Police Department.

The council approved a $430,200 professional services agreement with World Architects and Engineers, one of four consulting firms responding to requests for bids.

“We’ve been talking about a second fire station for eight years,” Councilor Bruce Gorecki said. “It’s at the top of the list to finally get it done. It’s a big number, but if we keep pushing it down the road it’s not going to change. Let’s just finally get this thing done.”

Fire Chief Brad Feist said response time from the city’s firefighters would be improved with a second fire station. Rogers received 692 fire calls in 2021, according to Feist. “As the community grows, we need to improve our response time,” he said.

He noted that Rogers also covers fire calls from Otsego and Corcoran. Corcoran accounted for 81 of last year’s calls, and 59 calls came from Otsego, he said.

“Rogers has had a lot of residential growth, and Otsego is growing rapidly,” Feist said. “We’re now on pace for more than 692 calls if we continue at the rate we’re going.”

The council unanimously approved the agreement for police department expansion and renovation. Mayor Rick Ihli cast the dissenting vote for the professional services agreement for Fire Station 2.

Contract for driving range demolition

The council also approved a $2 million contract with New Look Contracting for demolition of the city’s driving range. Terra Construction is serving as the city’s construction manager.

“We’ve all heard numerous times what an eyesore that property is,” Ihli said.

Police Department personnel

The council approved hiring Lisa Carlson as a records management technician/executive assistant for the Rogers Police Department, effective June 27.

Carlson, one of 38 applicants for the job, has worked in public safety for six years, according to Police Chief Dan Wills. A resident of Rogers, she has a degree in criminal justice and has experience in working as a TSA agent for the MSP airport, working for the Minnetonka Police Department, and most recently working as a records specialist at Metro Transit Police Department.

As a result of the resignation of Rogers Police Sgt. Steve Sarazin, effective May 30, the council authorized conducting a sergeant promotion process, and also approved backfilling other positions that may be created depending on who is selected sergeant.

Purchase agreement for 12905 Main Street

Under correspondence and reports, items not discussed at the council meeting, was a $260,000 purchase agreement for property at 12905 Main Street sold by the city of Rogers to AS&W Rental Properties LLC. The closing on the purchase, signed by city officials on May 10, is set for July 29.

Comments / 0

Related
fox9.com

Questions remain about future the of Vali-Hi Drive-in

LAKE ELMO, Minn. (FOX 9) - The sign at the entrance to the Vali-Hi Drive-in remains blank. The gates remain closed. Nothing is listed on its website. Its phone goes unanswered. After more than a half century showing outdoor movies, fans of the Lake Elmo theater worry it might not...
LAKE ELMO, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Four Guns Recovered After Carjacking in Brooklyn Park

Brooklyn Park, MN (KROC-AM News) - Several days after a disturbance at a high school graduation ceremony in neighboring Brooklyn Center led to the arrest of three men and the seizure of two handguns, police in Brooklyn Park are reporting the arrests of three men and the seizure of four guns following an armed carjacking Friday night.
KIMT

Two Iowans hurt in southern Minnesota truck crash

STEELE COUNTY, Minn. – Two Iowans are injured after a truck crash in southern Minnesota. The State Patrol says it happened around 1:25 am Saturday on southbound Interstate 35 near mile marker 29 in Steele County. Kyle Seth Skartvedt, 23 of Ames was driving a 2017 Freightliner truck when...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Rogers, MN
City
Corcoran, MN
City
Otsego, MN
CBS Minnesota

Plymouth Police Investigate Deadly Gas Station Shooting

PLYMOUTH, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in Plymouth are investigating a deadly shooting Thursday evening at a gas station. Officers were called to the business on the 9600 block of 36th Avenue North at about 8:25 p.m. on a report of a shooting. BREAKING: Police in Plymouth are investigating a deadly shooting at a gas station on 36th Ave N. just off of Highway 169. A male victim died after being taken to a local hospital. No word on any arrests at this point. @WCCO pic.twitter.com/wzYbMqH51x — Nick Streiff (@nickstreiff) June 10, 2022 They arrived to find a “male with a gunshot wound.” The victim later died at an area hospital. On Friday, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified the victim as 28-year-old Marlon Pompey, of Maple Grove. Police are asking for anyone with information on this homicide to call 763-509-5177.
PLYMOUTH, MN
cityofardenhills.org

Lexington Avenue Construction Update

Lexington Avenue is being reconstructed from County Road E to I-694 in the cities of Arden Hills and Shoreview by Ramsey County. Please contact Ramsey County with any questions or concerns. Lexington Avenue is currently closed to all northbound traffic with one lane open to southbound traffic from 694 to...
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transit Police#Tsa#Police Sergeant#The Rogers City Council#The Police Department#New Look Contracting
KARE 11

Weekend road closures on I-494 and Highway 77

MINNEAPOLIS — Drivers with weekend plans should take note of several Minnesota Department of Transportation highway and ramp closures beginning Friday, June 10. On I-494, eastbound lanes between Lake Road and I-94 in Woodbury will close at 9 p.m. and reopen Monday, June 13 at 5 a.m. In Bloomington,...
KARE 11

Wright County man charged with swindling 35 homeowners of $849k

ALBERTVILLE, Minn. — A 53-year-old Albertville man is charged in connection with swindling Minnesota home owners out of hundreds of thousands of dollars. Richard Patrick Wooton is charged with a felony offense of swindling 42 victims, and one of the property’s had a value of more than $35,000, according to a criminal complaint released June 2.
ALBERTVILLE, MN
knsiradio.com

Investigation Underway After Shots Fired on Interstate 94

(KNSI) — The Wright County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man’s vehicle was shot at while driving on Interstate 94. Police were called to the Perkins in Monticello just before 4:00 Wednesday afternoon and spoke with the man who said he was driving west on I-94 when another vehicle pulled up next to them, and the driver fired several rounds. Evidence recovered at the scene confirmed the car had been shot multiple times.
MONTICELLO, MN
ccxmedia.org

School Resource Officers Recover ‘Weapon’ at Osseo High School

Quick thinking by school resource officers may have prevented a tragedy from occurring at Osseo Senior High School on Thursday, police said. According to Maple Grove police, the lead investigating agency, a male student brought a weapon to the high school. Officials would not specify which type of weapon. Officers...
OSSEO, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS Minnesota

Motorcyclist Dies In Crash On Gravel Road In Eagle Lake

EAGLE LAKE, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say a motorcyclist was killed in a crash in southern Minnesota Wednesday night. According to the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office, 911 callers found the motorcyclist unresponsive on 211th Street in Eagle Lake around 9:20 p.m. Despite lifesaving efforts, the motorcyclist — identified as 43-year-old Troy Tabor — died at the scene. The sheriff’s office said Tabor apparently lost control on the gravel road and was ejected. According to the sheriff’s office, Tabor was not wearing a helmet, nor was he licensed to drive a motorcycle. The crash is being investigated.
EAGLE LAKE, MN
Bring Me The News

Charges: Man swindled more than 40 MN victims out of nearly $1M

An Albertville man with a history of taking payments for home remodeling work that he never carried out has been charged again. Richard Patrick Wooton, 53, is accused of defrauding more than 40 victims out of over $980,000. He faces one felony-level count of theft by swindle. If convicted, Wooton faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and/or a $100,000 fine.
ALBERTVILLE, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Rochester Needs to Close Soldiers Field Golf Course Now!

The Rochester Parks and Recreation Department is in the process of updating its plan for Soldiers Field Park, and I believe the only option is to close the golf course and repurpose that area into something more residents would use. It was earlier this week that the Rochester Parks and...
CBS Minnesota

2 Killed In Coon Rapids Crash Between Motorcycle, Car

COON RAPIDS, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say a motorcyclist and a motorist are dead after a crash in Coon Rapids Tuesday night. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said the crash occurred just before 8:45 p.m. near Hanson Boulevard and 129th Lane. A man on a motorcycle was speeding south on Hanson Boulevard and hit a car turning from 129th Lane, the sheriff’s office said. The motorcyclist — identified as 37-year-old Joseph Heim of Ham Lake — died at the scene. Forty-year-old Nicholas Wivinus of Coon Rapids, the motorist, was hospitalized in critical condition and later died, the sheriff’s office said. The crash is being investigated.
COON RAPIDS, MN
KFIL Radio

Second Driver in Deadly Minnesota Motorcycle Crash Dies

Coon Rapids, MN (KROC-AM News) - The second driver involved in a deadly motorcycle crash in the Twin Cities area Tuesday night has died. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said that early indications show that a motorcycle, driven by 37-year-old Joesph Heim of Ham Lake, was traveling south on Hanson Blvd NW in Coon Rapids at a high rate of speed when he crashed into a car that was turning off of 129th Lane NW onto Hanson Blvd around 8:45 p.m.
COON RAPIDS, MN
KARE 11

Road, ramp closures to impact stretch of Highway 77 in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — A road closure along Highway 77 in Bloomington could impact weekend travel plans for those in the south metro. Ongoing traffic impacts in the area are part of the Highway 77/Cedar Avenue construction project, which involves the Minnesota Department of Transportation resurfacing the pavement between Lake Nokomis and the Minnesota River through the fall.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

17-Year-Old To Stand Trial As Adult In Edina, St. Louis Park Carjackings

Originally published June 10, 2022 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 17-year-old from Minneapolis will stand trial as an adult in a pair of carjackings that happened in December 2021 in Edina and St. Louis Park. Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman says that the teen faces five counts of first-degree aggravated robbery. According to the court records, on Dec. 9 around 3:15 p.m., St. Louis Park police responded to a grocery store parking lot after learning of a robbery. A man told officers that he was in his SUV when the two teenagers tried to pull him out. The man says the two teenagers repeatedly punched him while...
EDINA, MN
Press & News

Press & News

Osseo, MN
142
Followers
198
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Press & News is comprised of Crow River News and Osseo-Maple Grove-Champlin-Dayton Press newspapers. Published Thursdays by APG of East Central Minnesota dating back to 1923. 24/7 local coverage found online at www.pressnews.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/press_and_news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy