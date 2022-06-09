FBI raids Simi Valley home of man charged with attempted murder of Justice Kavanaugh

Federal agents raided the family home of a Simi Valley man who is accused of plotting to murder Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Nicholas John Roske, 26, was charged with attempt to murder a Supreme Court Justice. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison.

"They were always nice people so it's a surprise more than anything," said neighbor Zach Quadri.

The FBI busted down the front door of Roske's family home in Simi Valley Wednesday night after obtaining a federal search warrant, seizing several boxes worth of evidence.

Roske was taken into custody and seized his backpack and suitcase, which authorities say contained a black tactical chest rig, tactical knife, a Glock 17 pistol with two magazines and ammunition, pepper spray, zip ties, a hammer, screwdriver, nail punch, crowbar, pistol light, duct tape, hiking boots with padding on the outside of the soles, and other items.

"Threats of violence and actual violence against the justices strike at the heart of our democracy," said Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Court documents state that Roske was upset about the leak of a recent Supreme Court draft decision to possibly overturn Roe v. Wade and concerned that Kavanaugh would vote to overturn gun laws.

Roske also told the Montgomery County Emergency Communications Center he had traveled from California to Maryland to kill a specific Supreme Court Justice, and had a firearm in his suitcase while having "suicidal thoughts," Department of Justice officials said. Montgomery County police officers, who were dispatched to look into the call, found Roske, who was still on the phone with the dispatcher, according to authorities.

"I think that it's a scary time we live in and people really need to look out for one another and mental health is a big issue going on in the world," said one neighbor.