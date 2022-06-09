June 8th Plays of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Storm have themselves back in playoff contention now after a couple of really big wins over teams they are battling with. And it real does go back to that change at quarterback for Kurtiss Riggs. He feels so much better with Dylan Sneed in charge because he’s so much more careful with the football. And as a result, they are scoring more points and not giving up easy defensive touchdowns to their opponents. ”You know Dalton has kind of taken control of things. We’re so much better taking care of the football now. We were just brutal in the turnover game early in the season and that’s been managed and you can see the change right away when we’re in every game and offensively we’re getting better and better,” says Riggs.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO