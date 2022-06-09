ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

June 8th Plays of the Week

By Cooper Seamer
dakotanewsnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Dell Rapids played great defense in the semi-finals of the State “B” High School Baseball Tournament, as Tad Tjaden gets the pick-off throw at first to stick for the...

www.dakotanewsnow.com

dakotanewsnow.com

Huron beats Yankton on big 5th inning in Lewis and Clark Classic

YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Huron Post 7 built off a five-run 5th inning to take a 6-4 win over Yankton Post 12 in the second day of action in the 2022 Lewis and Clark Classic. Yankton did mount a comeback effort beginning in the 6th inning, scoring three...
YANKTON, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Storm keep winning ways with show over Bismarck

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Storm keep rolling and stay in playoff contention with a 49-44 win over Bismarck at home. The Storm held off a late rally from Bismarck, even as the Bucks scored 22 in the fourth quarter. Dalton Sneed completed 11 of 16 passes, tallying for 225 yards and five touchdowns. Nate Chavious led Sioux Falls in rushing, gaining 57 yards on six carries for one touchdown. Sneed also rushed for one touchdown of his own. Aaron Dilworth and Donnie Corley each grabbed two touchdowns, with Carlos Thompson pulling one in as well.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

High school standouts shine in 2022 All-Star Championship

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The blue team stood out on top of the 2022 High School Football All-Star Championship in Vermillion Saturday. Click the video player above to view highlights from the game. Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.
VERMILLION, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Former Coyote head coach Todd Lee hired as assistant at Arkansas

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Former South Dakota Coyote men’s basketball head coach Todd Lee will be coaching again in Division One this upcoming season. Today ex-Rapid City Thrillers head coach Eric Musselman hired the Huron native to be his assistant and director of scouting at the University of Arkansas.
RAPID CITY, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Pipestone softball loses heartbreaker at State AA Tournament

MANKATO, MN (Dakota News Now) -The Pipestone Arrow softball team made it’s 13th state tournament appearance Thursday in the 25 years that Troy Bouman has been coaching. That included a state title in 2007. They were hoping the 15-0 win over Luverne in the Section Championship would carry over....
PIPESTONE, MN
dakotanewsnow.com

Dakota News Now media camp students star in their own newscast

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Friday was the big day for students who participated in the 2022 Dakota News Now Media Camp. For the past week, the four high schoolers from across the Dakota News Now viewing area have been learning about the world of broadcast news and what it takes to get a newscast on the air.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Storm’s much-improved offense has them in playoff contention

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Storm have themselves back in playoff contention now after a couple of really big wins over teams they are battling with. And it real does go back to that change at quarterback for Kurtiss Riggs. He feels so much better with Dylan Sneed in charge because he’s so much more careful with the football. And as a result, they are scoring more points and not giving up easy defensive touchdowns to their opponents. ”You know Dalton has kind of taken control of things. We’re so much better taking care of the football now. We were just brutal in the turnover game early in the season and that’s been managed and you can see the change right away when we’re in every game and offensively we’re getting better and better,” says Riggs.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Vermillion teen travels to compete in national scholarship competition

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A teen from Vermillion will be traveling to Alabama to participate in the 65th Distinguished Young Women National Finals. Mackenzie Brady will go to Mobile, Ala., on Monday, June 13, for the competition at the Mobile Civic Center Theater. Brady is one of 50 representatives competing for over $150,000 in cash scholarships and the opportunity to represent the program as the Distinguished Young Woman of America for 2022.
VERMILLION, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Blyleven enjoys working with kids at Legends Baseball Clinic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Legends for Kids Clinics got started today with baseball and softball at the Sanford Fieldhouse and I’m not sure who had more more, the kids or their teacher Bert Blyleven. I had fun watching him interact with the boys and girls, sharing...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

OYO: Tropicals

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week, Aaron and Doug are talking about tropical plants. Tropicals come in a wide variety of types of plants and colors. They’re very good as thrillers in your containers. The most important thing to remember with tropical plants is they hate...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

City update with Mayor Paul TenHaken

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken joined Dakota News Now on Thursday morning to talk about the start of a second term, and what’s going on in the city. Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

A lucky family won a Jeep at the Winner Regional Health Fair

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Winner Regional Health announced the winners of their New 2021 Jeep Renegade raffle. The Driven to Serve Campaign sold tickets for the raffle and all proceeds went towards raising money for a 3D mammography machine. The machine would help detect the early development of breast cancer, even for women who have no symptoms or signs, so they can get treatment sooner rather than later.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Warmer temperatures this weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We could see a little patchy fog across the region this morning. That will start to clear out once the sun comes up. Clouds will move through the region today and we’ll be partly to mostly cloudy. Highs will range from the upper 70s in the east to the low 80s out west. There’s a very slight chance we could see a stray shower or isolated thunderstorm later today.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Festival of Cultures returns Saturday for 25th year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The chance to experience a bevy of cultures in one area will present itself this Saturday at Falls Park. The 25th annual Festival of Cultures, put on by the Multi-Cultural Center, is free to attend. Live music will be provided by local reggae band Tuff Roots and food from all over the world will be made by local vendors.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Brookings man faces charges for ‘swinging punches’ at firefighters

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say firefighters were responding to a fire when a man approached and attempted to assault them. Authorities say around 7:40 p.m. on Thursday, officers were dispatched to eastern Sioux Falls to assist Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responders. The firefighters were called to extinguish an open burn pit when they were confronted by a male who approached and tried swinging punches at them. Firefighters were able to detain the suspect and held him on the ground until police officers arrived.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Another plane experiences rough landing at Sioux Falls airfield

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For the third time in a month, an aircraft has had issues landing at the Sioux Falls airport. The latest incident took place around 4:45 p.m. Friday, according to Sioux Falls Regional Airport Executive Director Dan Letellier. A small single-engine plane clipped its wing on the runway while landing, then slid off the runway into the grass.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls Kidney Disease Awareness Walk takes stride Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Kidney Disease Awareness walk is taking place Saturday morning. On June 11, at 9 a.m., the walk will begin at Sertoma Park. If you’d prefer to walk at a different time or location, there are other options available at KidneyWalk.Org/SouthDakota.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Travel around the globe at the 25th annual festival of cultures

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 25th annual festival of cultures takes places Saturday at Falls Park with the goal of taking attendees around the globe. Kadyn Wittman, the director of marketing for the Multi-Cultural Center in Sioux falls, joined Dakota News Now to explain more about the significance of the event for the area.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

