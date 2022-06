SEATTLE — Dylan Moore hit a walk-off single to center field off Boston reliever Hansel Robles in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Seattle Mariners a 7-6 win over the Red Sox on Saturday night.The Mariners entered the bottom of the ninth trailing 6-5 after Seattle native Bobby Dalbec broke a 5-all tie with a solo homer to left field for Boston in the top half of the inning.Abraham Toro tied it for Seattle with an RBI single that scored J.P. Crawford, and Moore hit a ball past a diving Jackie Bradley, Jr. in center field to...

SEATTLE, WA ・ 42 MINUTES AGO