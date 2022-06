Cooper Noriega’s family is thanking fans for support following the TikTok star’s tragic death at age 19. “hi everyone. on behalf of our family we want to thank you all for the kind words of our little coop,” 24-year-old Parker Noriega wrote in a message posted to her brother’s Instagram page on Saturday. “His passing is an absolute tragedy to our family and loved ones. We pray that we all as a community can continue on his legacy.” Parker concluded her message by telling Cooper’s followers that he loved “each and everyone” of them. “Please feel free to reach out to us as we love...

CELEBRITIES ・ 20 MINUTES AGO