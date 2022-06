Police are looking for a group of four men who they say have been terrorizing the Bronx and Manhattan with more than two dozen robberies. The group is connected to 26 different robberies across both the Bronx and Manhattan with sometimes as many as 10 in a day, according to police. The most recent robbery on record happened at the corner of Morrison Avenue and East 174th Street.

BRONX, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO