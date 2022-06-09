ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sylacauga, AL

Volunteers unite to help flooded Sylacauga businesses

By Chip Scarborough
wvtm13.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSYLACAUGA, Ala. — Sandbags now sit in front of...

www.wvtm13.com

Comments / 2

Related
wvtm13.com

One in five COVID tests coming back positive in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Central Alabama is seeing some of the highest levels of community transmission in months. Jefferson County's COVID-19 positivity rate is up to 20%. Watch the video above to learn why there is reason for concern and what it means going forward.
CBS 42

Boy rescued from Cahaba River

WEST BLOCTON, Ala. (WIAT) — A young boy who was stranded on the other side of the Cahaba River was rescued Friday. According to West Blocton Fire and Rescue, the young boy and his friends decided to take a swim, which resulted in one of the boys being carried down stream. The boy was able […]
WEST BLOCTON, AL
CBS 42

Missing teenager in Cullman County

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the public in locating a missing teenager. Alana Aldridge, 16, was last seen getting into the vehicle pictured below around 3 p.m. Saturday in the area of Hwy 157 in Cullman. If you have any information, contact investigator Jeff Lawson at 256-735-2716 […]
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sylacauga, AL
Local
Alabama Society
wvtm13.com

Gadsden firefighter injured while working on a commercial fire in Attalla

ATTALLA, Ala. — A Gadsden firefighter was taken to a hospital Saturday who was injured while working to put out a commercial fire in Attalla. The Attalla firefighters called for mutual aid from the Gadsden Fire Department. The injured firefighter was listed in stable condition.
wvtm13.com

Jefferson County garbage pickup costs increase

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Jefferson County residents will pay more for garbage pickup after the county commission approved a new contract on Thursday. The newly amended emergency resolution is with AmWaste, the current franchise holder for county waste services, according to a press release from the commission. The cost...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

2 brothers, mom help homeless in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Compassion in action for the homeless coming from two young brothers and their mom in Birmingham. Erica Jackson says when her 8-year-old son Erick insisted they do something to help people who are homeless, they started making what they call “compassion kits” filled with food, snacks and hygiene items.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Charity
The Trussville Tribune

Planned lane closure on US-11, in Birmingham

From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — Weather permitting, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Tuesday, June 14, the Alabama Department of Transportation will close the right lane of US-11 (Parkway East) westbound between 4th Avenue South and 88th Street for Overhead Electrical work. This same lane closure will be in place from 9 […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Flooding in Sylacauga neighborhoods

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Heavy rains led to rising water and flooding in the Sylacauga and Oak Grove neighborhoods Wednesday morning. Neighbors told WBRC it’s some of the worst flooding they have seen in 30 years. People in the area shared video and pictures from the Walco community in...
SYLACAUGA, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham pastor says frequent floods are washing away his church

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Village Creek flows through Roebuck, East Lake, and directly beside the church, Feed God’s Sheep Ministry. It’s something Pastor Frederick Brown didn’t think twice about when purchasing this property around three years ago, until the first major flood. “You could see the lines...
The Trussville Tribune

Emergency Missing Child Alert issued for Birmingham 17-year-old

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 17-year-old. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Brayden Butler was last seen on June 11, 2022, wearing a gray hoodie, blue/orange t-shirt, and blue jeans. He may be traveling in a 2018 […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
wvtm13.com

Commission moves Alabama judgeship from Jefferson to Madison County

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A state commission has voted to move a circuit judgeship from Jefferson to Madison County because of a greater need there. Chief Justice Tom Parker said the Alabama Judicial Resources Allocation Commission took the action on Thursday. Parker serves as chairman of the commission. Parker said...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Rates rising for residential garbage pickup in Jefferson County

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Commission has approved an emergency garbage contract amendment that will cause residential garbage pickup rates to rise in unincorporated Jefferson County. The change was discussed and approved during Thursday’s commission meeting. For the time being, most customers will see a nearly 70%...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Lake house under construction destroyed in Guntersville

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A home at The Reserve in Guntersville is a complete loss following a Thursday fire. According to Guntersville Firefighters on the scene, the house was 85% complete before the fire. The structure was burnt to the stonework. No one was hurt. Margaret Ann Wheeler Bibb told...
The Cullman Tribune

Catch a wave at WildWater’s Grand Opening on June 17

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman Parks, Recreation and Sports Tourism’s (CPRST) newest and much anticipated venture will hold its grand opening on Friday, June 17. Gates will open to the water park’s guests at 10:00 a.m. with a ribbon cutting ceremony scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Door prizes will be given away and swag bags will be available to the first 50 visitors each day of the grand opening weekend celebration, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Giveaways will include day passes and even family season passes. Having already hosted thousands of thrill seekers, the grand opening is expected to draw a huge turnout, so CPRST Executive...
CULLMAN, AL
The Trussville Tribune

William Donaldson Correctional Facility inmate dies at UAB Hospital

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office announced that an inmate at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility has died. John Paul Rice, 56, died at UAB hospital following treatment of an undisclosed illness. “The decedent was inmate at William Donaldson Correctional Facility, serving a life sentence for a 1997 burglary […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

4-year-old killed in traffic accident near Selma

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - On Friday, June 10, around 9:15 p.m. a 4-year-old child fell out of a utility trailer pulled by a truck. Troopers say the child was pronounced dead on the scene. The accident happened on AL-22, about five miles west of Selma in Dallas County, according to ALEA highway Patrol Division.
SELMA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy