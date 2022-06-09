ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madrid, IA

Woodward-Granger softball, baseball fall to Madrid

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaseball (3-5) The Hawks sent the month of May off with a 10-8 win over West Central Valley (3-6) but have since gone on a three-game skid with a doubleheader against Interstate 35 (7-1), which has been turning heads in the WCAC this year, and on Tuesday lost a tight 2-1...

