Page County, VA

Flood Warning issued for City of Harrisonburg, Page, Rockingham, Shenandoah by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-09 00:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-09 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cumberland, Fluvanna, Goochland by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-12 06:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-12 07:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cumberland; Fluvanna; Goochland FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of central Virginia, including the following counties, Cumberland, Fluvanna and Goochland. * WHEN...Until 730 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 613 AM EDT, Minor flooding is likely ongoing in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the area during the next hour. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Hadensville, Columbia, Fife, Duncan, Lakeside Village, Elk Hill, Georges Tavern, Stage Junction, Othma and Bremo Bluff. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for City of Fredericksburg, Orange, Spotsylvania, Stafford by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-11 19:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-11 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: City of Fredericksburg; Orange; Spotsylvania; Stafford THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN STAFFORD EASTERN ORANGE...SOUTHEASTERN CULPEPER AND NORTHEASTERN SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTIES AND THE CITY OF FREDERICKSBURG WILL EXPIRE AT 745 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. Remember, a new Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for northern Spotsylvania and southern Stafford County and the City of Fredericksburg.
ORANGE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Western Hanover by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-11 19:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-11 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. Target Area: Western Hanover A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Caroline and north central Hanover Counties through 845 PM EDT At 754 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Bumpass, or 13 miles east of Mineral, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Ladysmith, Dawn, Kings Dominion, Chilesburg, Golansville, Oliver, Gum Tree, Hewlett, Doswell, Penola, Noel, Beaverdam, Burruss Corner, Cedar Fork and Ruther Glen. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
HANOVER COUNTY, VA

