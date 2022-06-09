ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

FBI helping officials identify body found in a barrel in Lake Mead

By News 3 Staff
news3lv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The FBI is now helping out in an investigation into human remains...

news3lv.com

Comments / 2

Related
Fox5 KVVU

IPOF to sell bracelets in honor of Las Vegas detective Justin Terry

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Injured Police Officers Fund will sell bracelets in honor of a Las Vegas detective who was killed after a beam fell onto a highway Friday morning. The IPOF said the bracelets will honor Detective Justin Terry, who died while on duty driving behind a tractor trailer on US 95 on June 10. The tractor trailer reportedly hit a beam at a construction project near Centennial Parkway, causing the beam to fall and land on Terry’s unmarked Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicle while he was driving.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Car crushed, police officer dead in Vegas freeway beam fall

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas police officer was the person killed when a steel crossbar marking low clearance at a freeway construction project was hit by a passing truck and collapsed atop his vehicle, authorities said Friday. A police procession on U.S. 95 to the downtown Clark...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Mead#Fbi#Violent Crime
8newsnow.com

Fire burns through roof of Las Vegas apartment

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— A balcony fire burned through the roof of a Las Vegas apartment building. Las Vegas Fire and Rescue (LVFR) crews responded to Lantana Apartments at 1200 South Torrey Pines Drive on Saturday around 3 p.m. According to LVFR, one smoke inhalation victim has received medical attention,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
US News and World Report

Missing Teenage Hiker Found Dead in West Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A teenager who was hiking in an undeveloped area in west Las Vegas has been found dead, police said Thursday. The teenager's body was found west of Lake Mead Boulevard and Interstate 215 near the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, police said. The teenager had been reported missing Wednesday afternoon after not returning home as expected, police said in a statement.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
news3lv.com

Las Vegas man accused of deadly church rampage appears in court

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas man accused of a deadly rampage at a Southern California church appeared in an Orange County courtroom Friday. According to the Orange County Register, a judge postponed David Chou's arraignment and ordered him to remain in custody without bail. Police say Chou...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV

Driver dead after beam falls on car on US 95 in northwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A driver was killed Friday morning after a steel beam fell onto a car on U.S. 95 in northwest Las Vegas, fire officials said. Traffic in the southbound lanes of U.S. 95 was shut down at the 215 Northern Beltway in Centennial Hills, according to the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

75-year-old man killed in crash near Charleston, Durango

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is on the scene of a deadly crash that has shut down part of a west valley street. The incident happened at around 11 a.m. at the intersection of West Charleston Boulevard and Heavenly Hills Court, near Durango Drive.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy