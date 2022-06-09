FBI helping officials identify body found in a barrel in Lake Mead

A beam that fell onto a Las Vegas officer's car which killed him has been reconstructed, and many have been nervous about passing under the new structure. Sean DeLancey spoke to Nevada Department of Transportation officials about the situation.
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Injured Police Officers Fund will sell bracelets in honor of a Las Vegas detective who was killed after a beam fell onto a highway Friday morning. The IPOF said the bracelets will honor Detective Justin Terry, who died while on duty driving behind a tractor trailer on US 95 on June 10. The tractor trailer reportedly hit a beam at a construction project near Centennial Parkway, causing the beam to fall and land on Terry’s unmarked Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicle while he was driving.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas police officer was the person killed when a steel crossbar marking low clearance at a freeway construction project was hit by a passing truck and collapsed atop his vehicle, authorities said Friday. A police procession on U.S. 95 to the downtown Clark...
A Las Vegas police detective was killed Friday after a steel beam fell onto his car on the highway, officials said. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Detective Justin Terry, 45, was killed about 7 a.m. on U.S. Highway 95, police said. A truck ahead of Terry struck the warning beam...
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— A balcony fire burned through the roof of a Las Vegas apartment building. Las Vegas Fire and Rescue (LVFR) crews responded to Lantana Apartments at 1200 South Torrey Pines Drive on Saturday around 3 p.m. According to LVFR, one smoke inhalation victim has received medical attention,...
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A teenager who was hiking in an undeveloped area in west Las Vegas has been found dead, police said Thursday. The teenager's body was found west of Lake Mead Boulevard and Interstate 215 near the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, police said. The teenager had been reported missing Wednesday afternoon after not returning home as expected, police said in a statement.
A beam that is used to warn of height restrictions fell after being struck by a vehicle. Street parking comes at a cost in the growing Arts District. You’ve noticed the change if you’ve recently pulled into a parking spot in the Arts District. There is now metered parking along the busy streets of Main and Casino Center.
A grand jury has indicted the three men affiliated with the Las Vegas chapter of the Hells Angels for their involvement in a shootout between two rival motorcycle gangs on U.S. 95 Memorial Day weekend.
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas man accused of a deadly rampage at a Southern California church appeared in an Orange County courtroom Friday. According to the Orange County Register, a judge postponed David Chou's arraignment and ordered him to remain in custody without bail. Police say Chou...
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A driver was killed Friday morning after a steel beam fell onto a car on U.S. 95 in northwest Las Vegas, fire officials said. Traffic in the southbound lanes of U.S. 95 was shut down at the 215 Northern Beltway in Centennial Hills, according to the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada.
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two fatalities have been reported in two separate rollover crashes on highways in Southern Nevada on Friday, according to Highway Patrol. The first crash was reported around 5:24 a.m. on U.S. 93 at mile marker 88 in Lincoln County, near Pioche, Nevada State Police said in a tweet.
The family of a 45-year-old Nevada police officer is mourning his death after a freak highway accident where a steel beam fell onto his car while driving. Las Vegas detective Justin Terry is survived by a wife and two sons.June 11, 2022.
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is on the scene of a deadly crash that has shut down part of a west valley street. The incident happened at around 11 a.m. at the intersection of West Charleston Boulevard and Heavenly Hills Court, near Durango Drive.
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas family is recovering after their boat exploded shortly after launching on Memorial Day. Allan Barbish has boated for over 40 years. He took his wife, daughter, grandson and daughter-in-law on his day cruiser on the Colorado River in Bullhead City in Arizona.
The mother of Quinn Fike told us the teenage girl was alone on the trails on the far west side around Lake Mead Boulevard and the 215. She wanted to warn others about the grave dangers the outdoors can bring if you aren't prepared.
Comments / 2