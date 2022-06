LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette, Woodford and Clark counties are back in the “red zone” for high levels of COVID-19, according to the CDC. In Lexington, the health department has been warning of an uptick in cases with the seven-day average of new cases up now to 156 cases daily. The health department says putting us in the red means they want us to take certain precautions to make sure we are keeping ourselves and others safe.

