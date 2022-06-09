ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Wake & Shake Sunday with Megan Schoenbohm

 3 days ago

Marin family music performer Megan Schoenbohm...

www.marinmommies.com

CBS San Francisco

Juneteenth celebrations across the San Francisco Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) -- Mayor London Breed kicked off the Juneteenth holiday season Friday with an announcement and flag-raising ceremony at City Hall. Juneteenth is the federal holiday that commemorates when enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas, were notified of their freedom in 1865. President Joe Biden made June 19 a federal holiday in 2021.SAN FRANCISCO Juneteenth Freedom Celebration: June 18, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fillmore District, San Francisco. This celebration will span eight city blocks and feature community leaders, performances, vendors and fashion. Free. https://juneteenth-sf.orgJuneteenth on the Waterfront: Saturday,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
hoodline.com

Bay Area Summertime Happenings: 5 fun things to do this weekend

If you don't have tickets to see Bob Dylan or Erykah Badu this weekend, don't despair. (Actually, there may be a ticket or two left for Ms. Badu, or you can always camp out outside the Greek Theater and listen for free. But we didn't tell you that.) There's plenty to do around the Bay Area this weekend. With temperatures expected to soar Friday and Saturday, it could be a great time to get out on the Bay, but there are also some super-fun indoor and outdoor events happening. We've picked five favroties for you to check out June 10-12.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Locally produced movie 'I'm Charlie Walker' tells lost tale of San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO -- On Friday night, a locally produced film called "I'm Charlie Walker" premieres in San Francisco, telling the story of what seems like a lost chapter of Bay Area history.The movie is based on a true story from January of 1971, when two oil tankers collided under the Golden Gate Bridge and spewed 800,000 gallons of oil into the water, causing an environmental disaster.But this disaster meant opportunity for Charlie Walker, a black trucker who up until that point couldn't get any work. As a result, he got the contract to lead the cleanup effort at Stinson Beach...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Popeyes teases 59-cent meal for 50th birthday

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Popeyes fans, get ready to party like it’s 1972. The fast food chain announced in a YouTube video that for its 50th birthday, it will sell a two-piece meal for the same price it would cost when the restaurant was founded — 59 cents. The offer is available for orders with […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Skyrocketing prices in the Bay Area

LARKSPUR, Calif. (KRON) – Inflation numbers are squeezing a lot of people, and of course, that includes Bay Area residents.   KRON4 spoke with shoppers about how they’re dealing with the soaring prices. At Lucky’s supermarket in Larkspur, shoppers say enough is enough, something needs to be done about skyrocketing prices. It is pretty brutal all […]
LARKSPUR, CA
Josue Torres

Beloved condiment out of stock in San Francisco

(Photo by John Cameron/Unsplash) Fans of hot sauce, take note — this condiment is likely to be in short supply in the coming days and weeks. The weather is to blame. If you like this hot sauce, you might want to stock up if your local supermarket still has some on the shelf.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

SF to SJ section of high-speed rail project report released

(BCN)– The final environmental impact report is now complete for the section between San Francisco and San Jose of California’s high-speed rail project. The California High-Speed Rail Authority released the final report Friday on the possible environmental impacts of the roughly 49-mile northern leg of the rail system, which will extend through major population centers […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Heat wave triggers weather by zip code -- 105 in Fairfield, 68 in Half Moon Bay

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- A high pressure system will send waves of heat into the San Francisco Bay Area Friday, triggering a wide range of temperatures from Half Moon Bay on the coast to dangerous conditions in Fairfield to the east. The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for Solano County, a heat advisory for inland communities and a small craft advisory off the coast.The comfort level of the day will very much depend on your zip code as the classic Bay Area micro-climate spread will be in full force.The extreme heat has triggered a First Alert...
marinmommies.com

Drop-in: Hamilton Community Pool

Recreational swim sessions cost $7 for Novato resident adults and $10 for non-residents. Admission for resident youth is $5 and $8 for non-residents. You can get a 15-swim punch card for $64/$104 youth and $91/$130. Season passes are $100/$120 youth and $140/$160. Proof of residency required for Novato resident rates....
NOVATO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Wildfires break out in North Bay, East Bay amid searing temperatures

Firefighters were confronted by wildfires near Santa Rosa and the Altamont Pass on Saturday as the Bay Area baked under high temperatures. The fires did not pose immediate threats to people or property, according to authorities. The fire near the Altamont Pass was described as a "large debris fire" by...
SANTA ROSA, CA
The Bold Italic

Y’all Keep Hearing These Bangs Going Off in San Francisco, too?

On Saturday night, May 28th, at about 11 p.m., three consecutive explosions rocked much of central San Francisco. The first one jolted this reporter out of bed, midway through a good book which landed on the floor. It was followed, within moments, by a second and then third very loud boom, the last accompanied by a flare that briefly lit up the night sky.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Get Delicious BBQ Food in San Francisco

San Francisco might not be known for its BBQ cultures like Kansas City or Memphis, but the Golden City is a magnet that has attracted all the best BBQ styles from across America. Do you want deliciously simple downhome BBQ? How about the unique experience of forgoing meat and enjoying...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Daily Beast

Bay Area Camp Suddenly Closes After Staffers Quit Over Swastika Scandal

A California camp known for being socially and environmentally conscious was abruptly canceled for the entire summer after several staff members quit due to alleged structural racism. Now, 900 or so campers will have to find an alternative way to spend their summer break. “This is the first time in...
LOS ALTOS, CA

