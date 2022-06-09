CHESTERTOWN — Loring E. Hawes, former corporate attorney, conservationist, and farmer of Centreville, MD died on May 20, 2022 at Heron Point in Chestertown, MD. He was 92.

Born and raised in Baltimore, he was the son of Raymond Hawes, a professor at Goucher College and Marion Hawes, a librarian at Enoch Pratt. Mr. Hawes was a graduate of Baltimore Polytechnic Institute in 1947 and Brown University in 1951 with high honors. After serving in the U.S. Army Counter Intelligence Corps. for two years, he earned his L.L.B. from the University of Maryland School of Law, where he was on the editorial board of the Maryland Law Review.

He met his first wife, Anne E. Barry from Ipswich, MA, while attending university in Providence, RI. They married in 1950, had a daughter, Karen Hawes, and lived in Beverly, MA for several years. The marriage ended in 1955.

Mr. Hawes began his legal career in Baltimore as an Associate practicing general law at Pierson & Pierson from 1957 to 1960 and at Constable, Alexander & Daneker from 1960 to 1967.

Mr. Hawes moved to Bolton Hill where he met his second wife, Ann Collins. They married in 1962 and had three children: Roger, Jonathan, and Andrew. He was active in local community affairs. He was a board member of the Mt. Royal Democratic Club, the Mt. Royal Improvement Association, and headed the PTA of Public School No. 66, where he corresponded with the mayor during a teacher strike. He also ran for State Central Committee in the 2nd district on the Lapides Team. His family attended Memorial Episcopal Church. He was a charter member of the Bolton Hill Swim & Tennis Club, and a regular patron of the BSO and Centre Stage. When raising children, his family enjoyed summers at Sherwood Forest Club near Annapolis.

Mr. Hawes was Assistant Attorney General for the State of Maryland from 1962 to 1968, serving in the Office of Thomas B. Finan. He argued criminal and civil appellate cases on the Maryland Court of Appeals. He developed regulations and procedures for the water resources agency and Dept of Agriculture, and drafted legislation for revenue bonds, water and air pollution, strip mining, and public authority for cost-sharing dam construction projects. In 1964, he briefed and argued Bell vs Maryland, a textbook civil rights case in the U.S. Supreme Court. It involved the arrest of sit-in protesters at a restaurant in Baltimore City. It was among several important cases of reference that contributed to the drafting of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

He also served as Special Assistant Attorney General to the University of MD from 1964 to 1968, where he negotiated contracts for an advanced cyclotron on College Park campus, and handled other legal affairs.

In 1968, Mr. Hawes joined Commercial Credit Company in Baltimore as an Associate and was eventually promoted to Deputy General Counsel and Assistant Secretary. During his twenty-year tenure, he gained strong expertise in corporate finance, securities and banking law, and managed the international legal staff. His company became part of Citigroup after a series acquisitions. From 1988 to 2000, he finished out his career as a corporate lawyer with Gordon, Feinblatt, Hoffberger & Hollander LLC in Baltimore.

Mr. Hawes was a strong supporter of the environment, land conservation, and public service. He was a co-founder and early board member of the Chester River Association, which is now part of ShoreRivers. He was also on the board of the Queen Anne's Conservation Association. He then served on the board of The Eastern Shore Land Conservancy for 9 years, two of which he was board president. Afterwards, he was appointed to serve on the Queen Anne's County Planning Commission for 10 years. He was also the Queen Anne's County representative for the Maryland Planning Commission Association (MPCA) and served on the board of the Maryland Environmental Trust. Because of his legal background, he was widely regarded for his thoughtful approach and as "a calm voice of reason."

Mr. Hawes retired to the Eastern Shore to live at his farm near Centreville, MD. He loved being a gentleman farmer and an active member of the community. He especially enjoyed hunting, sailing, and spending time with his family and close friends at his farm on the Chester River.

Mr. Hawes was predeceased by his former wives Anne E. Zevin (Barry) and Ann C. Hawes. He is survived by his wife whom he married in 2011, Charlotte Staelin Hawes. In addition to his wife, Charlotte, he is survived by two sons: Andrew Hawes and Jonathan Hawes, and three grandchildren: Benjamin Hawes, William Hawes, and Jacqueline Hawes. He is also survived by his great grandchildren Amelia Hawes and Henry Hawes.

Services will be held at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Centreville, MD on Friday, June 17, 2022 at 1:00PM.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in his memory to Eastern Shore Land Conservancy 114 S. Washington Street, Suite 101, Easton, MD 21601 or at www.eslc.org