CHESTERTOWN — Michael Owen Bourne, noted architectural historian and restoration consultant died on June 5th. A lifelong resident of the Eastern Shore, he grew up in Queen Anne’s County, and settled in Kent County after marrying Ann Atwater in 1979 where they raised their two children Mark and Sarah.

Michael was the youngest son of Thomas Blake Bourne, IV and Edith Humphreys Bourne. After his graduation from Mount St. Joseph’s School in Baltimore, he followed in the footsteps of two of his siblings, Fr. Peter Bourne and Sr. Joan Bourne and entered the Discalced Carmelite Seminary in Brookline, MA and later Peterborough, NH. Eventually, Michael left the monastery to pursue an education in architectural history at the Univ. of Detroit where he earned his BA.

Shortly thereafter, Michael began what would be a lifelong career dedicated to the research, restoration, and preservation of 18th century vernacular buildings in the mid-Atlantic. From 1967 to 1973 Michael worked for the Maryland Historical Trust as a surveyor of historic sites. In that capacity, he visited and recorded 100’s of buildings, documenting many for posterity before they were lost to neglect or destruction.

In 1973, Michael began his consulting business in Chestertown, MD. His body of work was extensive and instrumental in the preservation and restoration of more than 100 structures throughout the Chesapeake region. Of note in Chestertown: Michael’s work included the research and restorations of the White Swan Tavern, Buck Bacchus Store, River House (with James Wollon, AIA), Rose Hill, and the Customs House. In Queen Anne’s County: Tucker House, Providence, Wye Hall. In Virginia: Eyre Hall and Grapeland. And in Baltimore: the roundhouse at the B&O Railroad Museum (with Walter Schamu, AIA).

Michael was one of the founding members of Preservation Inc., a non-profit organization devoted to the preservation of threatened historic structures in Chestertown. He was actively involved with the Historical Society of Kent County, the Chestertown Historic District Commission, and a member of both the British based Vernacular Architecture Group and the its American counterpart, the Vernacular Architecture Forum.

In 1995, Michael returned to the Maryland Historical Trust as an Easement Administrator and inspected approximately 400 buildings of various ages and reviewed requests by property owners regarding alterations and the appropriateness of proposed changes.

In 2000, Michael was asked to join the Department of Architectural Research at Colonial Williamsburg, where he served as an architectural historian for the next 3 years and was instrumental in the Market Square Tavern project.

One of Michael’s last project’s before retirement was a collaboration on Cloverfields in Queen Anne’s County for which he was presented an award for his significant contribution. The Cloverfields website includes the following description of Michael and his work:

“Bourne’s name is recognized by anyone who has an even superficial acquaintance with the history of American architecture and particularly of the architecture of the state of Maryland. Even more specifically, Bourne is an expert in the architecture of Maryland’s Eastern Shore… The titles of some of his books show he has deep Maryland roots: Historic Houses of Kent County: An Architectural History, 1642-1860, Architecture and Change in the Chesapeake: A Field Tour on the Eastern and Western Shores and A History of Airy Hill, Chestertown, Maryland (1688-1996). He also contributed to Where Land and Water Intertwine: An Architectural History of Talbot County, Maryland.”

In the 1980’s, Michael became a member of Emmanuel Episcopal Church where he was an active congregant and served as Junior Warden. He had a lifelong love of gardening and horticulture and enjoyed traveling throughout the UK and Europe with his wife of 43 years, Ann. He was a gentleman to the core, humble, hard working, and a loving and devoted husband and father.

Michael is survived by his wife, Ann, and their children Mark Humphreys Bourne and Sarah Bourne Rafferty, both of West Chester, PA, a sister, Patricia Bryant, and an extensive family of nieces, nephews, and cousins, many of whom also reside in MD.

Per Michael’s wishes, his body will be donated to the Maryland Anatomy Board and a eucharistic service in his honor will be held at Emmanuel Church in Chestertown, on Saturday, June 18th at 2PM.

