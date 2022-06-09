ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hall, MD

Patricia K. Gomez

Kent County News
Kent County News
 3 days ago
ROCK HALL — Mrs. Patricia K. Gomez (Pat) passed away peacefully on June 7, 2022.

Pat was born on December 7, 1934 in Rapid City, SD, to Melvin and Ione Kurtz. She met Col. Raymond V. Gomez, USAF (Ret.) and they were married on February 8, 2014.

Pat was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Rapid City. She was active in church leadership, counselor and chaperone for the teen youth group, and an accomplished soprano soloist in the church choir.

Pat worked at the Pennington County Treasurers Office in the License Department. She was always willing to make sure that her friends and family got the best license plate numbers.

Pat received a master's degree in clinical psychology at the University of South Dakota-Vermillion. She finished her study of the clinical specialty at the Gestalt Institute in Cleveland, Ohio.

When Pat moved East, she was busy making friends by joining various clubs. She sang with the Philadelphia Mendelssohn Club. Her favorite accomplishment was singing with the choir at Carnegie Hall with her mother, Ione, in attendance.

Pat became an avid sailing enthusiast with the Philadelphia Sailing Club and made lifelong friends who made numerous local and Caribbean trips with her at the helm. She especially loved time with her "Bay house girls" on the Chesapeake Bay. When she retired from Villanova University, where she was a mentor and advisor to "non-traditional" students, she made Rock Hall, MD her home.

Other hobbies included playing bridge, playing the recorder with her friends, and learning to paint watercolors. She enjoyed entertaining and attending parties. She never knew a stranger and enjoyed meeting new people.

Pat was an accomplished bridge player who loved to compete and socialize with her many friends in Rock Hall and Heron Point, MD.

In addition to her husband, Pat is survived by her daughter, Niki Kobes (Tom) of Sequim, WA; son, Tim Kobes (Myrna); grandchildren, Kristi Wood (Erin) and Brian Kobes; great-grandchildren, Avery, Madilyn, and Charlie of Rapid City, SD; sister, DeAun West; brothers, Clark, Lynn, and J. Kurtz; as well as many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at 1850 York Rd Ste D, Timonium, MD 21093.

Kent County News is a weekly newspaper published in Chestertown, Maryland. The paper is published once a week on Thursday.

