WORTON — Anna Mae Dorsey, 91, of Worton, MD died Friday, June 3. 2022 after a short illness.

Services will be Friday, June 10, 2022 at MT. Olive AME Church in Butlertown, MD.

Viewing will be 2 hours prior to the service.

Burial will be at New Christian Chapel of Love Cemetery, on Big Woods Rd. Worton, MD.

Arrangements by Kenneth Walley Funeral Home, Chestertown, MD.

