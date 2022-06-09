Wayne "Barney" Borron

Kenneth Marvin Johnson, 82, of Richmond, died Sunday, June 5, 2022, at his home. Kenneth was born on October 27, 1939, in Enon, the son of James Roy and Hazel (Williams) Johnson. Survivors include: two sons, Kenneth DeWayne Johnson of Independence; and Shane D. Johnson of Grain Valley; daughter, Sarah Beth Melton of Sparta; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Earl Dean Johnson, and Gary Neal Johnson.
Gary Lee and Sandra Lou Proffitt, 78 and 76, respectively, of Camden, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at their home. Gary and Sandra were united in marriage on July 10, 1963. Gary was born on January 13, 1944, in Lexington, the son of Robert Glen and Dorothy Viola (Engelbrecht) Proffitt. Sandra was born on December 4, 1945, in Reno, NV, the daughter of Jewell and Donna (Mortenson) Green.
RALLS COUNTY, Mo. - A traffic incident proves fatal for an Illinois woman. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the incident at 2 a.m., 4 miles south of Hannibal. The reports say 44-year-old Troy Rasey, of Maywood, was traveling northbound on 61 hwy. and struck 25-year-old Dakota Borenson, of Quincy, IL., when she walked into the lane of travel.
SEDALIA, MO - Three people were arrested this week after Sedalia Crime Resolution Unit made a traffic stop Tuesday for license violations. According to a press release Thursday a canine unit was called to the scene and provided indication of substances determined to be methamphetamine. The driver, Phillip Fry, 46, was placed under arrest for meth possession. Also accused of possession and trafficking is Kenneth Smith, 62. A third occupant David Dotson, 41, had an active warrant for failure to appear on motor vehicle tampering charges. Bond on that warrant is $100,000.
The North Central Missouri College Bookstore/Campus Store has temporarily relocated to 121 East 9th Street in Trenton, MO. The NCMC Bookstore is open to the public from 7:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday with entry through the east side door. The 9th street location will have the same services, supplies, and apparel as the previous location, including textbooks and NCMC Pirates t-shirts, polos, hoodies, pants, and accessories. The NCMC Bookstore also has computers, printers, ink, and office supplies available for purchase. Customers can also order online at https://bookstore.ncmissouri.edu/
RAY COUNTY – An accident in Ray County Friday evening injured one of the vehicle's occupants. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a vehicle driven by Timothy Thurnau, 52, was westbound on MO-210 west of Highway EE when a deer traveled across the road into its path. Although Timothy...
To assist residents in cleaning up debris from the recent flash flooding event from their private property, residents may set flood damaged materials at the curb similar to collections made by the City during the City’s Clean Sweep Program. All materials will need to be placed at the curb or between the sidewalk and the street in the greenspace away from overhead lines and trees by 6:00 a.m. on Monday of the Area’s Flash Flood Debris Pick-up Day. Materials will not be collected from alleys where overhead lines inhibit collection by heavy equipment. Collection dates are as shown below:
CLAY/JACKSON COUNTIES – Crews will be making the following traffic changes as part of the construction of the new U.S. 169 Buck O’Neil Bridge over the Missouri River. These closures are for girder delivery. Please note that some information has changed. All work is weather permitting. Monday, June...
CHILLICOTHE – A fugitive wanted on a Livingston County warrant has been arrested. Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox says 58-year-old Todd Michael Buss has been on the county's most wanted list since March 11 when they became aware he'd reportedly fled to California. Buss was located and arrested in California Thursday on a warrant that accuses him of first degree rape or attempted rape.
SEDALIA – Three suspects are facing several charges as the result of an investigation into a drug bust conducted by Sedalia police Friday afternoon. John W. McCammon, 46, Eric L. Wissman, 40, and Casey M. Wissman, 39 have been placed on 24 hour holds at the Pettis County Jail. Officials reportedly found methamphetamine, marijuana, prescription pills, two firearms with one being defaced and other drug-related items at the residence in the 700 block of North Grand Avenue.
COLUMBIA, MO, June 9, 2022 – The State Historical Society of Missouri has published a new digital interactive, Emancipation Day in the Missouri Ozarks, exploring the significance of June 19 and Aug. 4 to African American freedom in Missouri and the United States. “The Aug. 4 celebration of Emancipation...
BUNCETON – A Bunceton man is in custody and facing charges of kidnappings and rape. According to a news release, Cooper County deputies took Theophilus E. Young, 73, into custody while responding to a service call in the same area. Young's official charges include two counts each of first degree rape or attempted rape, kidnapping and incest.
CHILLICOTHE – Absentee ballots for the Aug. 2 primary election are available in the Livingston County Clerk's Office. Regular office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Anyone needing to vote absentee should contact the county clerks office. The last day to request an absentee ballot be mailed is Wednesday, July 20.
DE WITT, MO – June 9, 2022 – Chariton Valley (CV) continues to fulfill its commitment of expanding its state-of-the-art fiber network to all members by announcing today the completion of its Copper Replacement Project in De Witt. "The completion of this project provides all Chariton Valley Telephone...
HANNIBAL, MO - Route M in Schuyler County will close on June 20, 2022. Originally built in 1954, it is the next bridge to be replaced under the FARM (Fixing Access to Rural Missouri) Bridge Program. The bridge is over South Fork of the North Fabius River, located approximately 3...
SEDALIA, Mo. - The Pettis County Commission meets for regular session Friday, June 10. A tentative agenda begins with consideration of an engineering contract for South Grand Avenue. The commissioners will appear on site of the Sedalia Democrat Ribbon Cutting ceremony at their new location. The meeting is held at...
JACKSON COUNTY – MoDOT will be making both pavement and bridge deck repairs along a portion of Interstate 670 this weekend beginning on Friday, June 10 that will require the closure of various and lanes and ramps. Motorists are advised to plan ahead, allow for extra time, or seek an alternate route if possible. All work is weather permitting.
TRENTON – The Trenton City Council will meet in regular session Monday. Councilmembers will review and amend several sections of the city code. There are plans to file an application for the Missouri Department of Natural Resources Financial Assistance Center's ARPA grant programs. New business includes discussing draft drug policy, asphalt rock investors and cyber insurance. There will be a closed session to discuss legal and real estate matters.
