Wayne "Barney" Borron

To assist residents in cleaning up debris from the recent flash flooding event from their private property, residents may set flood damaged materials at the curb similar to collections made by the City during the City’s Clean Sweep Program. All materials will need to be placed at the curb or between the sidewalk and the street in the greenspace away from overhead lines and trees by 6:00 a.m. on Monday of the Area’s Flash Flood Debris Pick-up Day. Materials will not be collected from alleys where overhead lines inhibit collection by heavy equipment. Collection dates are as shown below:

SEDALIA, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO