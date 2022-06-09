ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, ME

Heather Davidson

Kent County News
Kent County News
 3 days ago

MANCHESTER — Photojournalist Heather Davidson passed away in Auburn, Maine on May 30th at the age of ninety-one. She will be greatly missed. Heather was mainly known for her wildlife and watermen photos along with her entertaining stories. Heather's pictures were prominently featured at the Baltimore-Washington International Airport and have been displayed in such places as the Smithsonian Institution and the National Geographic Museum. Heather is survived by her two children and their families. A private family celebration of life will be held later, but condolences may be sent to her son Dave Iler at 6587 Mineral Belt Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80927. Memorial donations may be made to the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum at 213 N Talbot St, St Michaels, MD 21663.

To plant a tree in memory of Heather Davidson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store .

Kent County News

Kent County News

Kent County, MD
