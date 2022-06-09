Bojangles, car wash coming to S. Main

HIGH POINT — Three commercial projects are in various stages of development at a major south High Point intersection.

Site work is underway in preparation for construction of a new Bojangles restaurant at S. Main Street and Plaza Lane that will replace an existing location of the fast-food chain just to the south.

The 1.12-acre site, which is next to an Aldi grocery store, was purchased by Ram Investments LLC of Charleston, South Carolina, in April for $700,000.

It’s part of a retail center that includes four lots on about 7 acres that used to house the South Main Center strip shopping center, which was demolished a few years ago as part of a redevelopment plan.

The city has approved a site plan for a 3,138-square-foot Bojangles, and a construction permit is pending.

Next to it, a site plan has been approved for a Sam’s Xpress Car Wash at 2619 S. Main St., and a permit is pending for it as well, according to the city.

According to its website, the company is headquartered in Matthews in the Charlotte area and has about 50 existing or planned locations in the Carolinas and Virginia.

A company representative did not respond to an email seeking information about its proposed High Point car wash.

There are no development plans on file with the city for any of the remaining lots in the shopping center.

Across S. Main Street, a Chipotle restaurant is under construction on an outparcel in front of the Walmart shopping center on Plaza Lane. It’s expected to open in the fall of this year, according to a spokesman for the restaurant chain.

It will be located in a freestanding, 2,368-square-foot building with a drive-thru window, according to a construction permit.

It will be the third Chipotle in High Point. The others are at the Palladium shopping center and the Oxford Station shopping center on N. Main Street.

