ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point Enterprise

Longtime bistro opens new location

By PAT KIMBROUGH ENTERPRISE STAFF WRITER
High Point Enterprise
High Point Enterprise
 3 days ago

HIGH POINT — A restaurant that had been at the corner of E. Lexington Avenue and Hamilton Street for the past 10 years has moved and changed its name.

Alexandria Coombs, owner of what had been Alexandria’s Bistro and Catering at 215 E. Lexington Ave., opened Bistro 1605 on Wednesday at 1605 N. Main St. in the building previously occupied by Cork and Grind wine and coffee bar.

The location offers expanded space, and Coombs said her daughter, Alesha Papay, is her business partner in the new venture.

“We’re going to be able to do receptions and rehearsals — it’s venue space as well. It seats up to about 85 people comfortably,” Coombs said. “It’s been amazing. We had so many different dynamics and influences who helped us with this.”

The restaurant will continue to emphasize its core menu items of soups, salads and sandwiches. It will continue its catering business as well.

“We don’t do traditional lunch meats. It’s roasted turkey, Black Forest ham, smoked bacon and those types of offerings. The tomato bisque (soup) is the biggest seller on the menu,” Coombs said.

Bistro 1605 will be open for lunch 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday initially, with plans to add weekend brunch at some point.

“For the first month or so, we’ll stick with that until we get the wrinkles out,” she said.

Comments / 0

Related
WSOC Charlotte

New $44 million rec center debuts in Lake Norman area

CORNELIUS, N.C. — Don’t let the bland name fool you: The Northern Regional Recreation Center opening next week is already a hit. Hundreds of residents have come in for preview tours of the $44 million center in Cornelius — and at least 200 have signed up for monthly memberships ranging from $22 to $65.
CORNELIUS, NC
WNCT

Tony’s Ice Cream a Gastonia staple for over 100 years

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Just looking at Tony’s Ice Cream parlor on East Franklin Boulevard in Gastonia, you know it’s something special to the community. People have been lining up at the counter for their favorite flavors since1915. “We try to do what we can as a good neighbor in Gaston County,” said […]
GASTONIA, NC
News Argus

224 Pinecrest Drive Unit A

Lexington Duplex - Charming duplex in Lexington. This two bedroom unit provides one level living with space inside and out. An eat-in kitchen and comfortable living room are perfect for gathering during day-to-day routines or when you want to have guests over. Through the back door is a level, sizeable yard for soaking in the summer sun or enjoying the song of the crickets to wind down your day. Contact PM Real Estate for any questions or to schedule a tour of the property!
LEXINGTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bistro#High Point#Food Drink#Restaurants#Black Forest
News Argus

2350-E BAY MEADOWS COURT

2350-E Bay Meadows Ct-2BR/1.5BA-Townhouse!!! - 2BR/1½BA, Townhouse, Dining Area, S/R/DW, Electric Heat & Central A/C, LVT Flooring & Carpet, Patio, Pool Access. $500.00 Deposit with Excellent Credit & 10 Days Free Rent!!!. Professionally Managed by Ogburn Properties, 1056 Burke St, Winston-Salem 27101; OgburnProperties.com; Ph: (336)748-0700. To view this property,...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
News Argus

800 Silver Leaf Drive

Wyngate Village-One level townhome with double attached garage - Franklin floor plan- 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, large open floor plan. Large kitchen with island , gas fireplace, granite counter tops in kitchen. Covered porch. Double attached garage. Large master suite with custom shower with seat in shower. AVAILABLE TO VIEW 7/5/22.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wschronicle.com

Juneteenth Celebration brings culture and community together

Triad Cultural Arts will present a Juneteenth weekend celebration throughout Winston-Salem June 16-18, with events culminating in an all-day festival in Biotech Place and Bailey Park on Saturday, June 18. Presenting partners for the celebration are Food Lion and the City of Winston-Salem. The celebration’s theme is Black Health and Wellness: Healing Rituals & Traditions.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
alamancenews.com

Samet suing Burlington architect and Jacksonville subcontractor over subpar work on construction of Park Place at Elon

Greensboro-based Samet Corporation is suing a subcontractor and architecture company that were hired to work on a mixed-use development in Elon, Park Place at Elon, for allegedly failing to provide services in a manner that would’ve prevented future structural damage to the property – which Samet claims later cost more than $2 million to fix.
ELON, NC
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 10 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Winston–Salem

The safe, vibrant and easy-on-the-eye city in North Carolina has plenty to offer visitors including historic buildings, heirloom gardens and outdoor attractions. It also has an arty and youthful vibe with a bustling downtown area, cool street art, a fondness for live theater, pottery and excellent art galleries. This creativity is also found in its fine collections of places to stay, from gorgeous intimate boutiques to modern and trendy accommodation, here are the best cool and unusual hotels to stay in Winston–Salem, North Carolina (in no particular order)…
SALEM, VA
FOX8 News

Chemical spill in Lindley Park creek in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — There was a chemical spill into a creek in the Lindley Park Neighborhood on Thursday night. Residents of the area began reporting on Thursday that the creek smelled like chemicals and noticed that the creek had a milky white appearance. Lindley Park Neighborhood released the following statement on the spill: “PSA: […]
GREENSBORO, NC
carolinapanorama.com

Zion Baptist Church welcomes First Lady

Zion Baptist Church Pastor Rev. M. Andrew Davis and Mrs. Sabrina Davis were married on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at the Coach House Wedding and Event Venue in Mount Pleasant, North Carolina. The church greeted the Pastor, First Lady and the First Children at a Meet the First Family celebration...
MOUNT PLEASANT, NC
WBTV

Local shipping company employee arrested

Retired Gaston County police officer Christopher Lowrance is cycling again to raise awareness about mental health and suicide among first responders. Multiple people injured in shooting outside Eastridge Mall. Updated: 1 hour ago. Three people were injured in a shooting outside Eastridge Mall on Friday. Witnesses react to Eastridge Mall...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
High Point Enterprise

High Point Enterprise

High Point, NC
6K+
Followers
258
Post
799K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for High Point Enterprise

Comments / 0

Community Policy