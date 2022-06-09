Longtime bistro opens new location

HIGH POINT — A restaurant that had been at the corner of E. Lexington Avenue and Hamilton Street for the past 10 years has moved and changed its name.

Alexandria Coombs, owner of what had been Alexandria’s Bistro and Catering at 215 E. Lexington Ave., opened Bistro 1605 on Wednesday at 1605 N. Main St. in the building previously occupied by Cork and Grind wine and coffee bar.

The location offers expanded space, and Coombs said her daughter, Alesha Papay, is her business partner in the new venture.

“We’re going to be able to do receptions and rehearsals — it’s venue space as well. It seats up to about 85 people comfortably,” Coombs said. “It’s been amazing. We had so many different dynamics and influences who helped us with this.”

The restaurant will continue to emphasize its core menu items of soups, salads and sandwiches. It will continue its catering business as well.

“We don’t do traditional lunch meats. It’s roasted turkey, Black Forest ham, smoked bacon and those types of offerings. The tomato bisque (soup) is the biggest seller on the menu,” Coombs said.

Bistro 1605 will be open for lunch 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday initially, with plans to add weekend brunch at some point.

“For the first month or so, we’ll stick with that until we get the wrinkles out,” she said.