Torrance, CA

No Tickets Sold With All Six SuperLotto Plus Numbers

By City News Service
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Wednesday evening's SuperLotto Plus drawing and the estimated jackpot for Saturday's drawing will grow to $18 million.

A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, was sold at a liquore store in Torrance and is worth $32,357, the California Lottery announced.

The numbers drawn Wednesday night were 1, 32, 34, 41, 42 and the Mega number was 22. The jackpot was $17 million.

The drawing was the 11th since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number is 1 in 41,416,353, according to the California Lottery.

