Authorities identify 6-year-old child killed along with mother in Baldwin Park

Authorities identified a 6-year-old boy Wednesday who was killed along with his mother in a shooting in Baldwin Park, as detectives continued their investigation into the killings.

The shooting was reported at 9:22 p.m. Sunday in the 4200 block of Merced Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, which was assisting Baldwin Park police in the investigation.

Yesli Velazquez Gonzalez, 23, of Baldwin Park died at the scene, the Los Angeles County coroner’s office reported Tuesday. Angel Velazquez died at a hospital, the coroner’s office reported Wednesday.

Baldwin Park police responding to multiple calls of gunshots heard in the area found the woman and the boy in a backyard suffering from gunshot wounds to their upper bodies, sheriff’s Deputy Tracy Koerner said.

“Detectives believe this is a domestic-related incident, and the suspect fled the scene,” Koerner said.

On Monday, sheriff’s Lt. Omar Camacho told the San Gabriel Valley Tribune that the suspect being sought in the killings is Rigoberto Covarrubias, 36, who was the woman’s boyfriend but not the boy’s father. No arrest had been reported by the sheriff’s department as of Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information on the case was asked to call homicide detectives at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).