ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Fate of the Crestview Gate could be decided today

By Jonathan Lee
Austin Monitor
Austin Monitor
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A decadelong debate over a notorious gate in the Crestview neighborhood is likely to reach its conclusion today, with City Council set to vote on a zoning change that would get rid of the gate at Easy Wind Drive and Morrow Street once and for all. In 2011, the...

www.austinmonitor.com

Comments / 0

Related
Austin Monitor

Neighbors argue over East 11th and 12th street plan

After months of delay, City Council took the second of three steps needed to update the Urban Renewal Plan for the East 11th and 12th Street Neighborhood Conservation Combining District. The vote Thursday was unanimous, but Council members Kathie Tovo and Leslie Pool both expressed their disagreement with the part of the plan that would allow additional cocktail lounges on East 12th Street.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

TipSheet: Austin City Council, 6.9.22

Today is City Council’s penultimate meeting before a summer break, which means the meeting is jam-packed with odds and ends that need to get in order before then. This TipSheet is an educated guess as to what might be important in the upcoming meeting. To make your own guess, head over to the city website where the agenda is posted in full.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Cedar Park City Council approves alternative water sources

Cedar Park City Council approved alternative water sources in the city’s Drought Contingency and Water Emergency Plan on consent at the June 9 meeting. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, or TCEQ, is now requiring water suppliers to select alternative water supply sources in their Drought Contingency and Water Emergency Plan. The city of Cedar Park named the Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority water treatment plant and the existing interconnection with the city of Round Rock as alternative water sources in the plan, according to city documents.
CEDAR PARK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
Austin Monitor

West Austin neighborhood bands together to save lakefront estate

An application to demolish an idiosyncratic estate at 2002 Scenic Drive has been put on hold, as the Historic Landmark Commission elected to initiate historic zoning last Wednesday. The residence first appeared on the commission’s agenda last month, inspiring an outpouring of neighborhood opposition and a community-led effort to research...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin 360

$267 million film, TV studio proposed for Austin metro area

A $267 million studio for film and television production could be coming to San Marcos, and city and county officials have agreed to provide millions in tax breaks to help make it happen. Hill Country Studios, a subsidiary of Hill Country Group LLC, has proposed a state-of-the-art production, television, film...
SAN MARCOS, TX
fox7austin.com

First-ever 1M+ square foot speculative facility to be built in Kyle

KYLE, Texas - Alliance Industrial Company, a privately held industrial development, will build the first-ever speculative project of 1 million square feet, or more, in the Texas Innovation Corridor with a new development in Kyle. The development will serve as a future home to new and expanding businesses within Hays...
KYLE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Schneider
Austin Monitor

City must raise wages to $22/hour, working group says

Members of the city’s living wage work group urged City Council Tuesday to raise the city’s living wage to $22 an hour for the upcoming fiscal year. They said the wage should apply to all regular and temporary city employees except employees of the summer youth program, regardless of position or number of hours worked.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Austin at Large: Housing and the Mayor’s Race

The City Council election cycle has barely begun in earnest and the filing deadline is still two months away, but state Rep. Celia Israel has jumped to the front of the mayoral race as far as actual campaigning is concerned. Last week, Israel – likely to be the major contender most amenable to Austin's left – sought first-mover advantage as the mayoral aspirants debate solutions to the city's biggest problem. "The interests of a powerful few fostered a fundamental misunderstanding of the needs of our city, and have created a historic housing crisis," she writes on her website to introduce her "Home for All" proposals. "The housing shortage is pricing the workforce we depend on the most out of the city limits. We need to keep Austin affordable for teachers, nurses, public service workers, childcare providers, artists, retail service employees and more."
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Public safety departments present budget proposals to Public Safety Commission

Austin’s public safety departments – police, fire and EMS – are preparing for the annual budget process in July and August by forecasting budgets and drafting wish lists, all of which include additional funding to fill vacant positions. Meanwhile, a group of more than 30 community organizations has drafted a Community Investment Budget for Fiscal Year 2023, which recommends City Council invest in pay raises and eviction prevention for EMS staff given rapidly rising local housing costs.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crestview#City Council#Vandalism
tribeza.com

Austin Growth Leads Some Residents to Head for the Hill Country

Amidst the boom of the Austin real estate market, some are choosing to move to smaller towns with affordability and charm. Austin’s exponential growth — for better or worse — is apparent everywhere you look. But the Hill Country also abounds with smaller towns and areas, each with their own identity and charm. While some move to these towns, like Kyle and Buda, and commute to Austin, enjoying the benefits of both, others are seeking a little land and slower pace as well as the flexibility to work from home that has become so much more common.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Environmental Commission recommends wastewater service to future warehouse

The Environmental Commission voted last Wednesday to recommend a wastewater service extension request for a proposed 82,000-square-foot warehouse west of Oak Hill. Some commissioners were hesitant to approve the service extension, which will include constructing over 800 feet of force main from the existing infrastructure, because there are no plans for the warehouse yet. The applicant wanted to ensure that they can obtain wastewater service from the city before submitting development plans and marketing the project.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
Austin Monitor

Bird pays its bill

Although the city of Austin apparently enjoys a good working relationship with the scooter company Bird, the same could not be said for Travis County. Bird Rides Inc. appeared at No. 7 on Travis County Tax Assessor-Collector Bruce Elfant’s list of top 10 delinquent property owners. According to Elfant, as of Monday, the company owed Travis County $149,800 for its 2021 taxes and the number was growing each day the company failed to pay.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Three RVs destroyed after fire in eastern Travis County

WEBBERVILLE, Texas - Firefighters put out a blaze in an RV park on Webberwood Way off of FM 969 in eastern Travis County. Travis County ESD 12 said it started with an RV, used for storage, caught on fire. Then it spread to two other RVs, destroying all three. "As...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
Austin Chronicle

Former Statesman Reporter Announces Bid for AISD Board

Roxanne Evans would replace LaTisha Anderson on the board. Roxanne Evans has long played a part in Austin's political scene, particularly on education. The former reporter and editorialist at the Austin American-Statesman (where she was the first Black writer to join the editorial board) has also handled communications duties for several local and national agencies, including Austin ISD. Her advocacy has also including serving as tri-chair of the AISD Facilities and Bond Planning Advisory Committee, and this week Evans announced she's running for the District 1 seat on the AISD Board of Trustees in this November's election. Incumbent LaTisha Anderson, who won a surprise victory in 2018, has indicated she does not plan to seek reelection.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Austin Monitor

Austin, TX
524
Followers
2K+
Post
40K+
Views
ABOUT

Five days a week, we bring you the news from Austin City Hall, Travis County Commissioners Court, and multiple other civic entities that make key decisions for central Texas. We stick to the facts. We aim to be fair. When we err, we correct it fast.

 https://www.austinmonitor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy