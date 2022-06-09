Warriors concerned after Stephen Curry's injury scare?

CJ Holmes: Steve Kerr says he took Stephen Curry out of the game with two minutes left because the Warriors were down 14, not because of his apparent injury. However, he didn’t deny that the injury was a concern. The team will know more about the nature of it tomorrow.

Source: Twitter @CjHolmes22

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes

Marcus Smart defends Al Horford diving for the loose ball in Stephen Curry injury, telling @YahooSports: “Nothing dirty about it.” sports.yahoo.com/marcus-smart-d… – 3:17 AM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Steph Curry leads the Warriors with 94 points in these NBA Finals

Klay Thompson is second … with 51 – 1:18 AM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star hopes to play in NBA Finals Game 4 after hurting foot in scrum

cbssports.com/nba/news/steph… – 1:17 AM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Stephen Curry on his injury: “I’ll be all right. I got caught — obviously in some pain, but I’ll be all right. See how it feels tomorrow and get ready for Friday.” – 1:16 AM

BasketNews @BasketNews_com

Stephen Curry is in pain after Al Horford falls on his leg 😬

🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/Q23kcWh4RZ – 1:15 AM

Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA

Steph Curry records his 8th Finals game with 30 points and 6 threes.

He has 8 of the last 15. Two in the last 6 days.

12 of last 15 such games turned in by Warriors (Steph, Klay, Dray, KD)

Prior to Steph’s rookie year only two 30/6 games in NBA history. – 1:00 AM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Light limp, ginger pace and some grimacing from Steph Curry as he exits the podium and walks out of the arena in Boston near 1 a.m. local. Game 4 in about 44 hours. How his foot sprain responds will dictate state of this series for teetering Warriors. – 12:52 AM

Adam Lauridsen @GSWFastBreak

The best net rating on the team belongs to … Kevon Looney (+10.3, 114.8 off, 104.5 def). Curry, Payton, and Porter only other Ws with positive net ratings. – 12:47 AM

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

steph curry on boston’s crowd: “par for the course. every arena you get something.” – 12:43 AM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Stephen Curry: “I’ll be all right. Got caught underneath Al.”

Curry said it feels similar to the foot sprain he suffered earlier this year against the Celtics.

Curry also said he thinks he’ll be alright and that he doesn’t expect to miss any time. – 12:41 AM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Curry said he did the same thing to his foot that he did in March against Boston — just not as severe. Said he doesn’t think it will cost him a game – 12:40 AM

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes

Stephen Curry says his foot injury feels similar to how he injured it against Boston in the regular season. But he said he doesn’t expect to miss a game. – 12:40 AM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Stephen Curry says he’ll be alright after the pile up in the fourth. He says it was the same thing that happened with Marcus Smart during the regular season, just not as bad.

“I got caught up underneath Al. They’ll be some pain, but I’ll be alright.” – 12:40 AM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Steph Curry: “I’ll be all right. Got caught underneath Al.” Said he’s in pain. Same foot sprain that he suffered against Boston earlier this season, but “not as bad”. Said he doesn’t believe he will miss Game 4. – 12:39 AM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

Steph Curry said he feels it’s the same injury he had against the Celtics in the regular season, the one that cost him the rest of the season. A foot sprain. Said he anticipates playing Game 4 – 12:39 AM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Steph Curry says “I’ll be all right. … Same thing I did against Boston in the regular season, but not as bad.”

Curry’s left foot is wrapped in an ace bandage under his sweat pants. He doesn’t expect to miss a game – 12:39 AM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Steph Curry when asked if he suffered a foot sprain:

“That’s what it felt like and I’ll see how it responds…I don’t feel like I’ll miss a game, though.” – 12:39 AM

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

steph curry: “i’m gonna be alright. there will be some pain but i’ll be alright…it’s the same thing i did against boston in the regular season, but not as bad.”

says he doesn’t think he’ll miss a game. – 12:39 AM

Malika Andrews @malika_andrews

Steph Curry: “I’ll be alright.” He says there is some pain in his foot.

“I don’t feel like I’ll miss a game though.” – 12:39 AM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Curry says it’s the same thing that happened against Boston in the regular season, “but not as bad.” That means sprained foot.

Says he expects to play Friday. – 12:39 AM

Mark Murphy @Murf56

Horford on his Flagrant 1 on Curry: “I understand it – try to protect the shooters, and I didn’t let him land.” – 12:35 AM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Al Horford said he understands why he was called for a flagrant foul. “It was a fair call.” Obviously, as he said, it’s tough to contest Curry when he’s pulling up from deep. – 12:35 AM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Horford said he wasn’t high enough in coverage and gave Curry some looks that were too clean. “I definitely put some of those on me and I need to be better in those positions.” – 12:28 AM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Klay Thompson said the Warriors are really hoping Steph Curry is okay because he’s their identity. – 12:27 AM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Klay Thompson on Stephen Curry: “I really hope he’s OK because he’s our identity.” – 12:27 AM

Malika Andrews @malika_andrews

Klay Thompson on Steph Curry: “I’m really hoping he’s okay because he’s our identity…” – 12:27 AM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

All that really matters for the Warriors right now is Stephen Curry’s health. Golden State needs him at peak Steph to have a chance in these Finals. – 12:26 AM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Steve Kerr said the #Warriors will know more about Steph Curry’s health tomorrow. Added “We were kind of plugging holes tonight. They did a good job. They earned the win. They put a lot of pressure

on us and felt like we were kind of swimming upstream most of the night.” – 12:14 AM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Draymond Green said he got his sixth foul while trying to push guys off of Steph Curry as he was “screaming at the bottom of the pile.”

“I’ll take a foul for that,” he said. – 12:09 AM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Draymond Green said he picked up his sixth foul for pushing a Celtic off Steph Curry on the play Curry may have been injured on because Curry was “screaming at the bottom of the pile.” – 12:07 AM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Steve Kerr said “we’ll know more tomorrow” when asked about Steph Curry hobbling late. Al Horford landed on his lower left leg scrambling for a loose ball. – 11:49 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Two best words in sports: “Game 7.”

Four worst words in sports: “We’ll know more tomorrow,” which is what Steve Kerr just said about Stephen Curry’s health. – 11:48 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Steve Kerr wouldn’t say if Steph Curry was injured or not on that play late in the fourth with Al Horford.

“We’ll know more tomorrow.” – 11:48 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Steve Kerr said the Warriors will “know more tomorrow” about Stephen Curry’s injury. He offered no further details on what Curry is dealing with. – 11:48 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Steve Kerr says he took Stephen Curry out of the game with two minutes left because the Warriors were down 14, not because of his apparent injury. However, he didn’t deny that the injury was a concern. The team will know more about the nature of it tomorrow. – 11:48 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Steve Kerr asked about a potential Steph Curry injury: “We’ll know more tomorrow.” – 11:47 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Boston outscored Golden State 34-17 after Steph Curry’s 3-pointer gave the Warriors an 83-82 lead in the third – 11:46 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Celtics win 116-100. Celtics lead NBA Finals 2-1

Brown – 27/9/5

Tatum – 26/6/9

Smart – 24/7/5

Rob – 8/10/0/3/4

Horford – 11/8/6

Grant – 10 pts

Celtics – 48.3% FGs

Celtics – 13-35 3Ps

Celtics – 12 TOs

Curry – 31 pts

Thompson – 25 pts

GSW – 46.2% FGs

GSW – 15-40 3Ps

GSW – 17 TOs – 11:37 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Curry gets just 1 FT attempt, his fewest of the postseason – 11:37 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

#Celtics win Game 3 116-100, lead series 2-1. Brown 27, Tatum 26 (9 ast), Smart 24; Curry 31, Thompson 25 (combined for 2 in 4Q). – 11:35 PM

Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA

This may seem like nitpicking but when you have Curry and Thompson, why pull your starters with over 2:00 left down 14. Stranger things have happened. They went on an 8-0 run in the 2nd quarter in 37 seconds. – 11:31 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

The Celtics finally swarmed Curry in the fourth quarter and banked on others beating them. Not only did they force three turnovers from him, but limited Curry to 4 shots, he made one. Warriors managed just 11 points in the first 10 minutes of the quarter – 11:30 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

As Curry walked over to the bench during the last timeout, he was still walking with a slight limp and was grabbing at his rib cage.

Down 14 with 2:19 left, the Warriors’ starters and main rotational players are done. – 11:29 PM

Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA

Smart once again, gets a banged up Curry in an ISO and takes him right to the basket. His Bball IQ may be his best asset and that’s saying a lot considering he’s the DPOY – 11:29 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Steph Curry’s been beat up the last few minutes. Stayed down after he was tangled up on that loose ball. Grabbing at his rib cage after that Marcus Smart bump the last drive. His night’s over. Steve Kerr pulled starters. Only one day off before Game 4. – 11:28 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Blitzing curry definitely worked. I think the timing of the blitz did more than the blitzing itself. Warriors were in desperation mode at that point, Steph trying to find a sliver of space. Early on, that probably leads to easier offense from others. – 11:28 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

Wonder if Curry hurt his ribs on that tie up with Horford. Grabbed at them when Smart bumped him. Game 3 all but finished. C’s up 14 – 11:27 PM

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

curry holding his rib as he walks back to the huddle. strong move by smart on the drive. – 11:27 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Now Curry takes an elbow to the ribs from Smart and winces in pain – 11:27 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Looks like Al Horford rolled up Curry’s leg diving for the loose ball – 11:25 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Stephen Curry was down on the court for a very long time after that pileup. Draymond Green was very mad at Courtney Kirkland for allowing that scrum to go on for as long as it did.

Steph is still trying to walk it off. Draymond has also fouled out. – 11:24 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Curry was down and in pain. He gets up and has a limp – 11:24 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Stephen Curry is still on the ground, kicking his legs. He comes up with a noticeable limp. – 11:24 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Great defense by Brown on Curry after the swtich. – 11:21 PM

Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA

Tatum has done a superb job attacking when Curry gets switched onto him. Warriors are trying to help late but when Tatum is this aggressive, the help is too late – 11:18 PM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

Curry’s carelessness killing the Warriors in the fourth quarter. – 11:07 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Curry picked a bad time for risky passes – 11:06 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Green, Wiggins and Curry all have 4 fouls. Looney has 3 – 11:03 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Foul trouble watch:

Boston

Horford – 3

Rob – 3

Golden State

Curry – 4

Green – 4

Looney – 3

Wiggins – 3 – 11:03 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

After 3: Celtics 93, Warriors 89. Boston is now -43 in third quarters in this series, and +36 in the other eight that have been played, after being outscored 33-25.

Stephen Curry is back in to start the fourth quarter after a brief rest, and is still only at 27 for the game. – 11:02 PM

Austin Kent @AustinKent

We have Steph Curry and Klay Thompson taking turns showing how they made the Warriors one of the most historically significant franchises of the NBA’s existence. As we speak.

4th quarter starts now. Tune in if for some reason you haven’t been watching. pic.twitter.com/rz6naBbHwD – 11:02 PM

Brad Botkin @bradbotkincbs

Man Kerr played with fire sitting Curry the final three minutes of the third. That had every chance to fall back to a 10-point deficit going into fourth when Warriors had every ounce of momentum – 11:01 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Celtics lead 93-89 after three

Brown – 24/9/5

Tatum – 18/5/7

Smart – 16/6/4

Horford – 11/6/5

Celtics – 50.7% FGs

Celtics – 11-27 3Ps

Celtics – 11 TOs

Curry – 29 points

Thompson – 25 points

Wiggins – 13 points

Warriors – 49.2% FGs

Warriors – 14-31 3Ps

Warriors – 9 TOs – 11:01 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Boston did well to not get completely knocked out in that 3rd quarter

But Smart has as many TOs as buckets

Tatum continues to be shaky inside the arc

And they took JB away in a 12-minute 3rd quarter

Not to mention Boston bigs getting killed by Curry/Thompson 3s – 11:01 PM

Carl Steward @stewardsfolly

Curry, Green got key rest while Celtics stars Tatum, Brown played out that quarter. – 11:00 PM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

Elite shooting can go a long way. Warriors largely overmatched defensively, physically, athletically, name it, and they’re right in it because of Curry and Thompson. – 10:59 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Having Thompson shooting 6-of-12, instead of his horrendous Game 2, helps enable Kerr to give Curry a rare rest here. – 10:55 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Curry is out. These are a huge 3 minutes. He is at 27 minutes. If he can sit until the fourth, he can play the entire fourth and finish at 39 — if he doesn’t foul out – 10:53 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Most Finals games with 5+ threes:

15 — Steph Curry

14

13

12

11

10

9

8

7

6

5 — Klay Thompson pic.twitter.com/FKsaUqjMSu – 10:51 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Boston has had some good possessions playing drop. But now Curry is hot and the Celtics have to come out of it. Blitz him, switch it, delayed trap him. Anything to give him a different look. – 10:50 PM

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

not bringing rob into the action and having curry go one-on-one against smart is a mistake. warriors should attack rob every chance they get, the higher the screen the better. – 10:50 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

The Warriors have taken their first lead since they were up, 2-0.

Curry has 15 points so far in the third quarter as the Warriors have taken a 83-82 advantage. – 10:50 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Stephen Curry has 15 points and four 3-pointers in the third quarter with 2:53 remaining. – 10:50 PM

Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21

Bang! And just like that Warriors took a lead off a Curry 3. Stephen Curry continues to dominate this series (& the 3rd quarter!) – 10:48 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

And the Warriors have the lead. Curry drills another three against the drop. – 10:47 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

If Horford isn’t going to guard (checks notes) Stephen Curry above the three-point line, might be time to take him out? – 10:47 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Steph Curry 3 and the Warriors have their first lead since it was 2-0 – 10:47 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Stephen Curry is insane. – 10:47 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Steph Curry completed the 4-point play and now the Warriors get possession. It’s a 5-point game. – 10:47 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Curry/Porter combine for 7pt possession. Warriors within 2 . . . – 10:45 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

That’s a seven-point possession for the Warriors. Steph Curry hits a 3, plus the landing zone flagrant on Horford. Curry makes the free throw, Warriors retain the ball, Otto Porter hits a 3 at the shot clock buzzer. – 10:45 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Al Horford has now went either under the screen or into semi-drop coverage on Steph Curry twice in this third quarter and it’s resulted in 10 Warriors points including the flagrant foul possession. – 10:45 PM

Mark Murphy @Murf56

Horford gets a flagrant 1 foul on the play. Curry, after the three, hits the free throw and Golden State gets possession. – 10:44 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Don’t think I’ve ever seen an and-one 3-pointer with a flagrant foul before. Curry will have two shots to make one and the Warriors will get the ball back afterward. – 10:44 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Rough sequence there. Horford called for a flagrant 1 landing spot foul. So Curry gets the 3, gets 2 free throws to make 1, and Warriors keep the ball. – 10:44 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

Flagrant 1 on Horford. Two shots for Curry and GSW gets ball. – 10:44 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

And the lead is down to 6 after Al Horford fouled Stephen Curry on a 3, which is now being reviewed for a flagrant.

Even before the free throw, Boston is already -7 in this third quarter. – 10:43 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Curry was living on the edge. That charge he took could’ve gone the other way. And he could’ve been called for a push off on one of his threes.

I’m not sure his pride can take 9 minutes of letting people go on defense, but he can’t even be close to a foul until the 4Q – 10:34 PM

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

it’ll be fascinating to see how kerr deals with curry’s foul trouble, especially with celtics willing to go small like they are/clearly seeking him out on every play – 10:34 PM

A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely

Steph Curry did a great job of playing with three fouls. That fourth he picked up with Smart shooting a 3-ball… Curry had a conversation with Smart before he shot the free throws. It probably went something like, “they gonna call me for THAT foul?” 😆 pic.twitter.com/OHkAex3RON – 10:33 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Worst sequence of the night for the Warriors. Steph Curry reaches in from behind to pick up his 4th foul/give Marcus Smart three free throws. Warriors then throw the ball out of bounds and stand around as Celtics toss ahead an inbound for a dunk. Five gift points. – 10:33 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Absolute peak of Marcus Smart foul trolling right there. Gets Curry’s fourth while also keeping feet behind line for three-shot foul. Probably the proudest moment of his career. – 10:31 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

That might do it. Curry gets his fourth foul and Smart get 3 free throws. And now Curry becomes a target again because he’s staying on the floor. – 10:31 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Four fouls on Stephen Curry. – 10:30 PM

Nick Wright @getnickwright

Total bonehead foul by Steph Curry in the Finals… where have I seen that before??? – 10:30 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Curry picks up his fourth. Courtney Kirkland on the whistle, 9:11 left in third – 10:30 PM

Mark Murphy @Murf56

Curry picks up his fourth foul with 9:11 left in third. – 10:30 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Here we go… offensive fouls, non-calls, and Curry going off. C’s need to stop this run now – 10:30 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

For the love of all that is holy: STOP DROPPING ON CURRY! – 10:30 PM

Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA

Kerr has been desperate to find a suitable 5th to play with to mesh tonight with Curry/Klay/Dray/Wiggins. He’s had mixed results with Looney, Porter, Poole, and Payton. Curious to see if he tries Kuminga or Moody for a few minutes to add some athleticism to that group – 10:17 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Celtics lead 68-56 at the half

Brown – 22/7/3

Tatum – 11/4/5

Smart – 10/3/3

Horford – 7/4/3

Celtics – 57.4% FGs

Celtics – 8-18 3Ps

Celtics – 8 TOs

Thompson – 15 points

Curry – 14 points

Wiggins – 13 points

Warriors – 48.8% FGs

Warriors – 7-19 3Ps

Warriors – 7 TOs – 10:14 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

#Celtics trade buckets with #Warriors in 2Q, lead 68-56 at halftime. Brown 22, Tatum 11, Smart 10, Horford 7, White 7; Thompson 15,Curry 14, Wiggins 13. – 10:12 PM

A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely

The #Celtics withstood mini-run by GSW, lead 68-56 at the half. Key Takeaways…

* Tatum 11 pts, 4 rebounds, 5 assists

*Second-chance points: 13-3 Boston

* Steph Curry 14 pts, 3 personal fouls – 10:11 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Similarly, Curry picked up his third foul with 4:05 left in the first half of Game 2 vs. Dallas. Like that night, Kerr decides to leave Curry in the game. Against the Mavs, Curry scored 7 points the rest of the half to pull Warriors within 14 points entering the third. – 10:05 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Celtics came out of that last dead ball locked in on their pre-switches to keep a body on Curry and Klay. – 10:05 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Three fouls on Stephen Curry. – 10:02 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Scott Foster whistles Curry. His third foul, 4:15 Q2 – 10:02 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Two missed free throws

Didn’t find Klay

Tatum tried to bump Curry and didn’t get back

Smart turnover

Curry three

Could have been up 19. Instead, the Celtics are up just 9. – 10:01 PM

Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA

THAT play by Andrew Wiggins shows how much he’s matured. Went in for an uncontested dunk on the possession before. Takes a live ball turnover in the open floor with a chance to do it again but pitches to Curry on the wing for a wide open catch and shoot transition 3 – 10:00 PM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

Before Game 3 of the NBA Finals, Steph Curry and Jordan Poole put on a show from long distance at practice in Boston. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/06/08/wat… – 10:00 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Curry 3 punctuates 11-2 run, puts Warriors within 9 (56-47). Immediate timeout BOS. 4:27 left in the half. – 9:59 PM

Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA

The Celtics aren’t letting the Warriors get away with having Poole, Looney and two-foul Curry on the floor at the same time. – 9:55 PM

John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann

Curry’s been better for the Celtics’ offense than that of the Warriors this evening. – 9:53 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

Celtics attacking Curry now, especially with Tatum. After a slow start, he’s got 11 – 9:52 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Stephen Curry is playing no defense right now with his two fouls, and the Celtics are doing a nice job taking advantage of it. – 9:52 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Side effect of all these whistles is it may help Warriors go long with Curry/Klay/Wiggins minutes. – 9:49 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

The Warriors go with its small lineup — Curry, Poole, Thompson, Wiggins, Green — despite getting outscored 20-6 in the paint – 9:47 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Thompson is making shots now. He’s been missing most of the series so far. Huge for the Warriors who need someone else to help Curry on offense. – 9:45 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Celtics lead 33-22 after one

Brown – 17/5/3

Horford – 7 points

Smart – 4 points

Celtics – 54.5% FGs

Celtics – 4-10 threes

Celtics – 4 turnovers

Curry – 7 points

Thompson – 5 points

Looney – 4 points

Wiggins – 4 points

GSW – 34.8% FGs

GSW – 2-10 threes

GSW – 3 turnovers – 9:39 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

#Celtics lead #Warriors 33-22 after 1Q. Brown 17, Horford 7, Smart 4, Tatum 3; Curry 7, Thompson 5. – 9:37 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

First non-Curry minutes of the game. Klay Thompson knocks down a 3-pointer. – 9:34 PM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

That play proved how valuable Derrick White is for the Celtics. He guarded Curry’s 3-point on transition and then he contested Gary Payton’s II dunk and fouled him. Great effort! #NBAFinals – 9:34 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

That’s a great play by White. Didn’t let Curry get the three and then made Payton earn it at the line. – 9:33 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Warriors pull Curry with 1:58 left. Wonder if that means he starts the second – 9:33 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Well the nice thing about putting Poole in is that the Celtics stopped going after Curry – 9:30 PM

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA

Who has gained the most IG followers during the NBA playoffs?

LeBron James, 5.2 mil

Steph Curry, 1.4 mil

Ja Morant, 909K

Klay Thompson, 603K

Lonzo Ball, 598K

Jayson Tatum, 583K

Russ Westbrook, 406K

Kyrie Irving, 392K

PJ Washington, 387K

Jordan Poole, 384K basketballnews.com/stories/which-… – 9:29 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Stephen Curry just dapped up all of his teammates coming out of the timeout. Trying to keep his guys in it mentally. He has to be the spark tonight. – 9:29 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Celtics 10-of-15 shooting early. Warriors went to zone, presumably to protect Steph Curry from his third first quarter foul, and Boston made a few simple passes to cut right through it. No defensive answers early for Warriors. – 9:27 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

The Warriors can’t win this series of Curry is the only player on their team that can create a shot. Poole, Klay, someone has to give them steady offense. – 9:27 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Steve Kerr was trying to get the Warriors to dribble up and call a timeout the last time down. But Curry put his head down and forced his way to the rim. But after another easy basket by the Celtics, he didn’t wait for the Warriors to bring it up. – 9:26 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Fastest 2 fouls on Steph Curry to open a game this season:

2:42 – vs. Heat, Jan. 3

2:45 – vs. Kings, Feb. 3

6:16 – vs. Celtics, tonight

David Guthrie on the crew for the last 2 of those games. – 9:26 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Then a White drive on Curry. No resistance on the pull up. This is a key stretch already – 9:25 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Curry stays in and we see the impact already. Horford gets the cross match in the post and the scram switch to get Otto Porter on him is late. Horford gets a fairly easy finish – 9:24 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Kerr is keeping Curry in there with his second foul, so will the Celtics continue to target him on every possession knowing Kerr installed an adjustment in that last time out? – 9:23 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Not surprisingly, Stephen Curry stays in with two fouls midway through the first. Celtics off to a great start, with the crowd fully into it and the lead now 18-9. – 9:23 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Derrick White is doing a really good job getting skinny around screens to contest Steph Curry’s jumpers. Had a nice rear-contest a few plays back and then got around the screen to make Curry’s last look a difficult one. – 9:21 PM

Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA

No pun intended but Smart is sooo smart. Payton got caught cheating up after Curry got switched onto Tatum and Smart dropped into the open area on the diagonal block for an easy two – 9:20 PM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

Early 2 fouls on Curry. It’s the very first time in these Playoffs we saw that. Celtics make it REALLY difficult for the Warriors. #NBAFinals – 9:20 PM

Adam Lauridsen @GSWFastBreak

Warriors 1-8 from three and 2 Curry fouls. Not an ideal start. – 9:20 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

That’s foolish by Steph Curry. You already have 1 foul. Gotta stay on your feet there on the Marcus Smart pump fake. – 9:20 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Stephen Curry fouls Marcus Smart under the rim. That’s his second.

Celtics lead the Warriors 18-9 with 5:44 left in the first quarter. Smart is heading to the free throw line after the timeout. – 9:19 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

Curry picks up his second foul with 5:44 left. Kerr and Kenny Atkinson were campaigning for a travel, didn’t get it – 9:19 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Very slick move by Smart to go for the second foul on Curry. Steph bit on the fake and now he has to sit – 9:19 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Two fouls on Stephen Curry. – 9:19 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

thought Tatum had Curry’s second foul on the drive, didn’t matter when he got Tatum on the ensuing shot. Celtics have been working pretty hard to get that 2nd this quarter. – 9:19 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Curry picks up his second with 5:44 left in the 1Q. Baited him – 9:19 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

Two fouls on Curry. #Celtics #Warriors #NBAFinals2022 – 9:18 PM

Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21

Celtics been trying to target Steph Curry on defense and he has stepped up. Game 2 was great on D. Early game 3 …draws a charge when they try to post up on him. Will be a matchup to watch all series. Steph showing leadership on both ends of the court – 9:14 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Same starters tonight for the Warriors:

Stephen Curry

Klay Thompson

Andrew Wiggins

Draymond Green

Iron Man – 8:58 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Celtics starters for NBA Finals Game 3:

Robert Williams

Al Horford

Jayson Tatum

Jaylen Brown

Marcus Smart

Warriors starters:

Kevon Looney

Draymond Green

Andrew Wiggins

Klay Thompson

Stephen Curry – 8:45 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

Warriors at Celtics – TD Garden – June 8, 2022 – NBA Finals Game 3 – Starters

Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams

Golden State – Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

OUT: Boston: None Golden State: Wiseman pic.twitter.com/Z0zakf5gL5 – 8:32 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Tatum’s passes, Curry’s co-stars and Draymond’s habitual line-stepping: The keys that I, @Tim Bontemps and @Kendra Andrews are watching in Game 3 espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 8:13 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

The lineup of Steph Curry, Gary Payton II, Andrew Wiggins, Otto Porter Jr. and Draymond Green had a 150 offensive rating and 100 defensive rating in Game 2

In 12 minutes this postseason, they have a 163.6 offensive rating and an 86.4 defensive rating 👀 nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 8:12 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

You can straight up hear Steph Curry make the nets swish pic.twitter.com/zCBMHHCllz – 8:01 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

My @PrizePicks for Warriors-Celtics Game 3

Draymond over 14.5 points + assists

Curry under 4.5 made 3s

Wiggins over 21.5 points + rebounds

Pritchard under 6.5 points + rebounds

Looney over 6.5 points – 7:54 PM

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13

Steph Curry is following Kobe Bryant’s path.

Kobe through 5 trips to Finals

3 rings

2 losses

0 Finals MVPs

Steph through 5 trips to Finals

3 rings

2 losses

0 Finals MVPs

Kobe won 4th ring and 1st Finals MVP in 6th trip.

Steph is going for 4th and 1st Finals MVP in 6th trip. – 7:32 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

Stephen Curry has recorded 14 career Finals games in which he’s made five or more 3P.

That’s one more such game than the next three-closest players combined:

🎯 Curry, 14

🎯 Klay Thompson, 5

🎯 Danny Green, 4

🎯 JR Smith, 4 pic.twitter.com/AkkxxVcreK – 7:01 PM

Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard

Should the Browns look to void Deshaun Watson’s deal? Is Steph Curry already a ‘made man’? Did Joe Maddon deserve to get fired? & more! Guests: @EphraimSalaam @adaniels33 @martinweiss

Catch us live weeknights 7-10p ET on @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 5:42 PM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

Warriors’ pre-draft workout shocked Anthony Edwards, who got an early taste of what makes Stephen Curry great

https://t.co/TPWrP0HlV5 pic.twitter.com/yU84egg6S5 – 4:02 PM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

Before Game 3 of the NBA Finals, Steph Curry and Jordan Poole put on a show from long distance at practice in Boston. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/06/08/wat… – 12:55 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Stephen Curry getting up shots in Boston: pic.twitter.com/BbojXBIbeP – 12:18 PM

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

new @SInow: on how steph curry has cracked a celtics defense that’s great at making the world’s best players feel uncomfortable, and what adjustments boston can make to turn things around si.com/nba/2022/06/08… – 10:48 AM

Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops

There are two very interesting prop bets on the board for #NBAFinals Game 3. One involves Marcus Smart of #Celtics. One involves Steph Curry and Klay Thompson of #Warriors. Both have very large payoffs: usblog.betway.com/nba/nba-playof… – 10:11 AM

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

on steph curry vs. boston’s defense: si.com/nba/2022/06/08… – 8:59 AM

Rob Mahoney @RobMahoney

The Warriors evened up the Finals by giving up what they wanted for the sake of what worked. On Stephen Curry, and the power of simplicity: theringer.com/2022/6/8/23159… – 8:58 AM

ClutchPoints: Reporter: “Injury to Steph Curry that forced him out of the game?” Steve Kerr: “When they dove on the floor? I kept him in the game… I took him out with 2 mins left cuz we were down 14.” “No concern for Steph moving forward?” “I didn’t say that… We will know more tomorrow.” -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / June 9, 2022

Connor Letourneau: Stephen Curry said it felt like a foot sprain. Added, “I don’t think I’ll miss a game, though.” -via Twitter @Con_Chron / June 9, 2022

Melissa Rohlin: Steph Curry: “I’ll be all right. I got caught underneath Al. Obviously, there will be some pain, but I’ll be all right.” -via Twitter @melissarohlin / June 9, 2022