Guadalupe County, TX

Guadalupe County restricts use of SOME fireworks this summer, orders outdoor burn ban

By Cindy Aguirre
seguintoday.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Seguin) — Guadalupe County is planning for a hot dry summer and that means limiting some of those fireworks used in your Fourth of July celebrations. A warning issued two weeks ago has now turned into an order for an outdoor burn ban and a county decision to prohibit the sale...

tpr.org

Heat wave ramps up pest control calls in Texas

Local pest control companies report complaints about all sorts of critters showing up inside and outside homes have picked up with the recent heat wave. TPR's Brian Kirkpatrick has had his own run-ins with some interesting creatures, and he explains that there are a several reasons why they're walking, crawling, and slithering towards your home.
mycanyonlake.com

Two Killed by Boat Propeller in Canyon Lake after Accelerator Is Pressed

Two people were killed by a propeller after they got into Canyon Lake and were run over by their boat around 4:30 p.m. today. Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) spokesperson Stephanie Salinas Garcia said 54-year-old Hector Brun and 21-year-old Kacie Banks, both from San Antonio, sustained fatal injuries from the boat’s propeller. Other occupants were still in the boat when the incident occurred.
CANYON LAKE, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio Board of Realtors asks city residents to send a call for action to city council to impose tax relief for homeowners

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Board of Realtors is looking to help make policy changes that will help keep local families from being taxed out of their homes. Home values in San Antonio skyrocketed in the last year with the average home sales price increasing 20% from April 2021 compared to April 2022. The increase in home values has also led to a dramatic rise in property taxes.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Atascosa, Bastrop, Bexar, Burnet, Caldwell, Comal, Frio by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-12 02:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-12 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Atascosa; Bastrop; Bexar; Burnet; Caldwell; Comal; Frio; Guadalupe; Hays; Karnes; Llano; Medina; Travis; Uvalde; Williamson; Wilson EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Air temperatures ranging from 103 to 109, as well as heat index values up to 104 to 110 expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central Texas. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
ATASCOSA COUNTY, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Two dead after being hit by boat in Canyon Lake

SAN ANTONIO — A man and a woman are dead after being ran over by a boat in Comal County Friday evening, officials say. Just before 4:45 p.m., the Comal County Sheriff's Office responded to a cove just north of the Canyon Lake Marina. Officials say a 54-year-old male and a 22-year-old female got into the water while there were still people on the boat.
CANYON LAKE, TX
mycanyonlake.com

Excessive Heat Warning Issued for Canyon Lake Until 7 p.m. Sunday

An excessive heat warning has been issued for Canyon Lake and surrounding counties until 7 p.m. Sunday. The U.S. National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio (NWS) said portions of south-central Texas will see air temperatures ranging from 103 degrees Fahrenheit to 107. Heat index values of up to 105 to 110 degrees are possible.
CANYON LAKE, TX

