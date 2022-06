Oklahoma landed a commitment from 2023 four-star small forward Jacolb Cole he announced via Twitter on Saturday. Cole is the No. 4 ranked recruit in the state of Missouri and the No. 15 ranked small forward in the country according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. The Bellaire, Texas native, who will play his senior season at Link Academy in Branson, chose the Sooners over Nebraska, Georgia, Houston and LSU.

