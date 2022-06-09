Severe Weather Statement issued for Rockingham by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-12 06:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-12 07:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cumberland; Fluvanna; Goochland FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of central Virginia, including the following counties, Cumberland, Fluvanna and Goochland. * WHEN...Until 730 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 613 AM EDT, Minor flooding is likely ongoing in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the area during the next hour. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Hadensville, Columbia, Fife, Duncan, Lakeside Village, Elk Hill, Georges Tavern, Stage Junction, Othma and Bremo Bluff. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, VA ・ 2 HOURS AGO