Two puppies have been freed from an apartment after neighbors complained to authorities the puppies may have been left alone for weeks. “It was honestly disgusting. There were feces everywhere. The stench went into my apartment,” said neighbor Jenna Grolway of what she saw. She was one of the neighbors who complained to CTV News after authorities in the Canadian did not immediately respond. She and other neighbors in the Ottawa apartment complex said that the owner hadn’t been seen in weeks and the dogs are barking and crying constantly, writes reshareworthy.

ANIMALS ・ 3 DAYS AGO