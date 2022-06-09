Draymond Green Needs To Be Better If He Wants To Podcast
Jason Smith: "You know what? When you’re out there and you wanna do things like podcast and other things, when you do that and you suck, cause he was really bad tonight, everyone is gonna blame you and you have to take responsibility for that. I would respect the hell out of Draymond if he came to his press conference and admitted he was bad, because he took no responsibility in Game 1, and he really demeaned the supporting cast of the Boston Celtics!”
Jason Smith and Mike Harmon react to Draymond Green’s terrible performance in the Warriors Game 3 loss to the Celtics in the NBA Finals.
