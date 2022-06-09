ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenneth Walker III named to the NFLPA's 2022 Rising Stars list

By Andrew Brewster
 3 days ago
AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

Each year, the NFLPA highlights 10 rookies and 10 veteran NFL players who they think have the best chance to break into the top-50 of total retail sales for officially licensed merchandise.

This year, former Michigan State football running back Kenneth Walker III, who is now with the Seattle Seahawks, made the list, coming in at No. 8 amongst rookies.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nflpa#Kenneth Walker#Michigan State Football#American Football#The Seattle Seahawks
