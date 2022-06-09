ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Brightwork Health IT Names Tabitha Lieberman President, EHR and Healthcare Applications

biospace.com
 3 days ago

(Tabitha Lieberman, President, EHR and Healthcare Applications at Brightwork Health IT) Leading technology consultancy for the healthcare industry updates name and appoints award-winning industry executive to leadership role. Brightwork Health IT (Brightwork), an IT consultancy that helps healthcare organizations with large IT implementations, digital transformation initiatives, and technical resources,...

www.biospace.com

biospace.com

Novavax Delayed Again, Moderna's Bivalent Vaccine and More Breakthrough Cases

Sadly, the COVID-19 pandemic is still with us, despite the accessibility of effective vaccines and treatments. Here’s a look at some of the latest COVID-19 news. After the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s vaccines advisory panel voted to recommend Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine for an emergency use authorization (EUA), most everyone expected a fast decision by the agency. But like almost everything about the Novavax vaccine in the U.S., there’s been a snag. The agency reports it plans to review changes to the company’s manufacturing process before it authorizes the vaccine. Novavax informed the agency regarding changes to its manufacturing process on June 3, only a few days before the adcom meeting. The company has had problems with manufacturing processes in the past.
PHARMACEUTICALS
biospace.com

Patient Engagement Solutions Market Estimated to Cross US$ 56.33 Bn By 2028, Increase in Demand for Patient-centric Healthcare Services Drives Global Market

Wilmington, Delaware, United States: According to the report, the global patient engagement solutions market was valued at US$ 17.56 Bn in 2020 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 15.7% from 2017 to 2028. Patient engagement solutions are designed to obtain improved health outcomes of patients by including advanced IT services and electronic devices in their medical regimen. These solutions engage patients in their healthcare decision-making process, which results in better and healthier healthcare outcomes.
WILMINGTON, DE
biospace.com

Umoja Biopharma and TreeFrog Therapeutics Announce Collaboration to Address Current Challenges Facing Ex Vivo Allogeneic Therapies in Immuno-Oncology

Partnership combines Umoja’s technologies in gene-edited iPSCs and immune differentiation for persistent anti-tumor activity with TreeFrog Therapeutics’ biomimetic platform for the mass-production of iPSC-derived cell therapies in large-scale bioreactors. SEATTLE and PESSAC, France, June 10th, 2022 – Umoja Biopharma, Inc., an immuno-oncology company pioneering off-the-shelf, integrated therapeutics that...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Genentech Announces Positive Data from Broad Blood Cancer Portfolio at European Hematology Association Annual Meeting

Long-term data at the European Hematology Association (EHA) 2022 Congress expands understanding of the impact of Genentech medicines in early-stage blood cancers with the goal of providing patients with robust and durable outcomes from their first treatment. Updated data from Phase III CLL14 study of Venclexta (venetoclax) plus Gazyva (obinutuzumab)...
CANCER
biospace.com

Surgical Procedures Volume Market to Cross US$ 2.6 Bn by 2028, Increase in Geriatric Population across the World to Fuel the Market Growth

Wilmington, Delaware, United States: According to the report, the global surgical procedures volume market was valued at US$ 1.73 Bn in 2020 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2028. The global surgical procedures volume market has been broadly segmented into cardiovascular procedures, orthopedic procedures, neurosurgery procedures, ophthalmic procedures, gynecology procedures, and other procedures such as urology and dental. The cardiovascular procedures segment dominated the global surgical procedures volume market in 2020.
WILMINGTON, DE
biospace.com

Medical Waste Management Market is Predicted to Hit US$ 25.2 Bn by 2028, Rise in Awareness about Effective and Safe Management of Medical Waste

Wilmington, Delaware, United States: According to the report, the global medical waste management market was valued at US$ 15.3 Bn in 2020 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2028. Medical waste is waste generated from healthcare and medical facilities. The release of biological hazards and chemical gases into environment can have disastrous effects on the wellbeing and health of general population. The services and solutions within the global medical waste management market offer a safe method for disposal of medical waste in order to prevent its hazardous effects on human health. Rise in awareness about effective and safe management of medical waste is anticipated to propel the global medical waste management market in the next few years.
WILMINGTON, DE
biospace.com

Research Roundup: Why COVID-19 Variants Evade Immunity and More

SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, has been particularly adept at mutating and creating variants that, if not more deadly, appear to be better at evading immunity from antibody treatments and the immune system after previous infections and vaccines. New research tells us what’s going on. For that and more research stories, continue reading.
SCIENCE
biospace.com

Gene Therapy Market is Estimated to Reach US$ 5.3 Bn By 2028, Increase in Incidence of Cancer to Drive the Market

Wilmington, Delaware, United States: According to the report, the global gene therapy market was valued at US$ 1.3 Bn in 2020 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 19.8% from 2017 to 2028. Gene therapy is a way of fixing genetic disorders by introducing a normal and healthy gene in place of the defective one in a cell to prevent or cure different types of genetic and chronic disorders for which no cure has been developed. Gene therapy is considered an important mode of treatment, as it helps eliminate the usage of drugs, surgery, or other procedures, which can have side effects. Several clinical research studies are being conducted to develop effective gene therapy products for the treatment of diseases related to ophthalmology, oncology, and ADA-SCID.
WILMINGTON, DE
biospace.com

Geriatric Care Services Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.3% During 2021 - 2028, Rapid Advancements in the Geriatric Section within Healthcare to Drive the Market

Wilmington, Delaware, United States: According to the report, the global geriatric care services market was valued at US$ 0.4 Bn in 2020. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2028. The proportion of geriatric population among the total population continues to rise and is the single largest driver of the global geriatric care services market. Changing family structure in most developed countries has led to a decline in the time family caregivers can provide. This has been a crucial factor driving the geriatric care services market.
WILMINGTON, DE
biospace.com

BioSpace Movers & Shakers: Third Harmonic, Inozyme, Athira, Aurion and More

Senior leadership positions were filled at biopharma and life sciences companies across the globe. Companies tapped new blood to support their ongoing strategic priorities. Third Harmonic Bio: Edward R. Conner was appointed chief medical officer of Third Harmonic Bio, which launched earlier this year. Conner joins Third Harmonic Bio from Locanabio, where he served as CMO. Before that, he was site lead and division head of medical and development for Astellas Gene Therapies. Prior to that, he served as CMO and senior vice president of Audentes Therapeutics, and before that, he served as CMO of Sangamo Therapeutics. Earlier in his career, he was a medical director at Genentech.
BUSINESS
biospace.com

BMS Enlists Owkin's AI/ML Tech to Improve Clinical Trials

Owkin and Bristol Myers Squibb have signed a deal to utilize Owkin's artificial intelligence capabilities to carry out more targeted and efficient clinical trials on a wide range of therapeutic candidates for hard-to-treat diseases. The multi-year collaboration sees Owkin receiving $80 million in aggregate upfront, plus BMS' Series B-1 equity...
TECHNOLOGY
biospace.com

Preclinical Study Backs Seelos' Gene Therapy for Dementia with Lewy Bodies

Seelos Therapeutics announced in vitro data on Thursday supporting its gene therapy, SLS-004, which is intended for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB). Dementia with Lewy bodies, also known as Lewy body dementia, is a type of progressive dementia associated with declines in cognition, motor ability and independent functioning. It's also associated with cholinergic dysfunction, which can affect many aspects of brain functioning, including sleep and sensory processing.
SCIENCE
biospace.com

FDA Committee Unanimously Agrees bluebird bio’s Eli-cel Efficacy Outweighs Concerns

Bluebird bio passed its first critical hurdle in approval for the lentiviral vector gene therapy, eli-cel. Following a marathon session of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Cell, Tissue and Gene Therapies Advisory Committee, members unanimously agreed that the benefits of elivaldogene autotemcel, more commonly known as eli-cel, outweighed the safety risks in treating pediatric patients diagnosed with early active cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD) who are not eligible for stem cell transplant from a matching donor.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

bluebird bio Soars as FDA Adcom Recommends Second Gene Therapy

After two days of eagerly anticipated discussion, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Cell, Tissue and Gene Therapies Advisory Committee voted on bluebird bio’s two lentiviral vector (LVV) gene therapies. On bluebird’s betibeglogene autotemcel (beti-cel) for beta-thalassemia, the advisory committee was unanimous, voting 13 (yes) to 0 (no)...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

AbbVie Touts New Data for Rare Blood Cancer & Leukemia Treatments

AbbVie announced Friday that its investigational drug navitoclax, when used together with ruxolitinib, eases symptoms in myelofibrosis patients who had not yet been treated with a JAK inhibitor. The results, presented at the European Hematology Association’s 2022 Hybrid Congress, showed that 63% of evaluable patients experienced a reduction of ≥35%...
HEALTH

