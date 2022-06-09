ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Portland Public Schools seniors cross graduation stage after COVID-19

By Drew Marine
kptv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Another round of Portland Public Schools seniors crossed the stage and got their diplomas Wednesday after a turbulent high school career amid a pandemic. Nathan Gerber and Koa Blue Vella said it’s been a long road to get here, especially after COVID-19 shut down schools...

www.kptv.com

Sherwood Gazette

Longtime Sherwood School Board member steps down

Sue Hekker, who joined the school board in 2007, has weathered a recession and the stubborn COVID-19 pandemic. Changes in the Sherwood School District are coming rapidly, with a new interim superintendent announced and a replacement found for longtime school board member Sue Hekker, who is resigning and will leave her position on June 30. At the school board meeting Wednesday, June 8, board members approved former Hillsboro schools superintendent Jeremy Lyon as the new Sherwood School District chief. He will take over for Heather Cordie, who announced she would be leaving the Sherwood district for a position...
kptv.com

Oregon ‘WIC’ program has capacity to serve thousands more

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Prices at the grocery store are up about ten percent over the last year, according to the Consumer Price Index released Friday. For families feeling the pinch, there may be help available. In the Portland area, county workers want to get the word out that...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

On One Side of a Swollen River, Portland Hosts the Rose Parade. On the Other, a March Against Guns.

Portland events on Saturday showed a city returning to normal—and how far we still have to travel. A summer rainstorm eased on May 11 long enough for the resumption of the Rose Festival’s Grand Floral Parade. The first Rose Parade that Portland has seen since the pandemic descended, it featured marching bands, colorful floats, and Bill Schonely, the recently retired eminence of Blazers broadcasting.
PORTLAND, OR
Clackamas Review

Learn about SNAP program at Pioneer Center presentation

Previously known as food stamps, now a special debit card allows people who meet income requirements to purchase groceries.Learn about the benefits available through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program from the Oregon Department of Human Services at an 11 a.m. informational session Friday, June 24, at the Pioneer Community Center, 615 Fifth St., Oregon City. The session will cover SNAP eligibility requirements, how to apply, what you can buy and farmers market benefits. Previously known as food stamps, the SNAP program now allows people who meet income requirements to purchase groceries through a special debit card. DHS staff will be onsite to help answer questions and schedule appointments for those interested in applying for benefits. This session is free and no RSVP is needed, but you must be 21 or older to attend. {loadposition sub-article-01}
OREGON CITY, OR
kptv.com

Senya Scott crowned 2022 Rose Festival Queen of Rosaria

It's going to be a busy weekend for the Rose Festival!. Spirit Mountain Casino celebrates 25 years of giving back through community fund. FOX 12's Nora Hart shows how Spirit Mountain Casino is making an impact on the community. 8 people from Oregon, SW Washington facing charges in connection with...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Oregon teen missing from foster care; believed to be in danger

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking for the public’s help locating a missing teen believed to be in danger. ODHS says Mercedes “Bow” Dunnington, 16, is a child in foster care who went missing from Sunriver on June 9. Dunnington...
SALEM, OR
kptv.com

Portland school locked down after weapon drawn in fight between adults

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - On Wednesday night, a weapon was pulled during a confrontation between two adults on the Faubion campus, resulting in a lockdown. A spokesperson for Portland Public Schools told FOX 12 that police were called and the incident was deescalated. No students were involved and there were...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Black guest at Portland DoubleTree attending diversity conference says workers racially profiled him

A top diversity administrator at Syracuse University strolled back into the lobby of his hotel after an early morning walk while in Portland for a national conference on race. That’s when Quincy Bufkin said things got ugly at the DoubleTree in the Lloyd District, the same hotel where another racial profiling encounter four years ago involving another Black man spurred a $10 million lawsuit.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

What Good Is Collecting Data on Houseless People if Portland Won’t Build Enough Housing?

In 2011, an eagerly altruistic New Yorker named Rosanne Haggerty founded a nonprofit she called Community Solutions. Its mission was straightforward: eliminate houselessness. And its initiative, Built for Zero, actually does this, achieves the mission, via boots-on-the-ground data collection. The process sounds simple: Built for Zero’s team engages folks where they are, asking them detailed questions about their lives in order to learn how to serve their unique, individual needs.
PORTLAND, OR
hillsboroherald.com

Food Carts Create Options For Hillsboro Food Lovers

It was not that long ago that Hillsboro had very few if any food carts. In the past, we have all seen food trucks cruising construction sites or parking lots but they have always been transient. It was not until Carts on Main set up their food cart pod on Main Street a couple of years ago that Hillsboro had an option for this type of food. Now the City seems to be coming alive with individual carts and some more elaborate plans for “Pods” where multiple food options are going to pop up. This is food lovers excited about the options they will have to try more and more types of food.
HILLSBORO, OR
streetfoodblog.com

Huge jumps in meals costs hit Salem eating places, establishments

For eating places that purchase lots of of kilos of beef or 15 dozen eggs at a time, climbing meals costs are forcing worth will increase or different efforts to chop prices. Rising meals costs are forcing Salem eating places to lift costs, reduce parts or climate losses(Rachel Alexander/Salem Reporter)
SALEM, OR
Channel 6000

Swollen waterways flooding in Oregon, SW Washington

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Water from the Columbia River is beginning to flood Capt. William Clark Park, and the Sandy River has grown to a dangerous level Saturday as an atmospheric river delivered a staggering amount of rain this weekend. A KOIN 6 News crew observed water climbing the...
kptv.com

Safeway and Albertsons’s employees frustrated by slow raise rollout

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Thousands of grocery workers in Oregon and SW Washington have not been paid the raises they’re owed under their newly ratified union contract. Roughly 9,500 employees of Safeway and Albertson’s are impacted by the delay in implementation, which the company blames on a technological glitch. United Food and Commercial Workers Local 555, which represents the workers, has filed a class-action grievance against the company, demanding the wage increases be put into place immediately.
PORTLAND, OR

