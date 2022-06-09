Portland Public Schools seniors cross graduation stage after COVID-19

Previously known as food stamps, now a special debit card allows people who meet income requirements to purchase groceries.Learn about the benefits available through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program from the Oregon Department of Human Services at an 11 a.m. informational session Friday, June 24, at the Pioneer Community Center, 615 Fifth St., Oregon City. The session will cover SNAP eligibility requirements, how to apply, what you can buy and farmers market benefits. Previously known as food stamps, the SNAP program now allows people who meet income requirements to purchase groceries through a special debit card. DHS staff will be onsite to help answer questions and schedule appointments for those interested in applying for benefits. This session is free and no RSVP is needed, but you must be 21 or older to attend. {loadposition sub-article-01}
